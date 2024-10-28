MSC Cruises to Sail in Alaska for First Time in 2026

MSC Cruises is continuing to expand its ever-growing North American presence by launching new Alaska itineraries in 2026. With MSC Poesia set to homeport in Seattle beginning May 11, 2026, it will be the first time the cruise line will offer cruises to America’s Last Frontier.

The 7-night sailings will take passengers through popular destinations, including Juneau and Ketchikan. They will also stop in Victoria, British Colombia, and Icy Strait Point, the first Indigenous-owned cruise destination where guests can participate in cultural experiences in Hoonah, Alaska.

As the 92,627-gross-ton ship is designed to navigate narrow channels, the vessel will travel the Inside Passage for glacier viewing.

“Guests from all over the world tell us they want to see Alaska’s beauty firsthand, which makes these itineraries the perfect addition to MSC Cruises’ global portfolio of bucket-list destinations,” said Lynn Torrent, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of MSC Cruises USA.

“Seattle will be our fifth US homeport, bringing our signature mix of European style and American comforts to the west coast as we continue to expand our offerings in the North American market,” she continued.

The Port of Seattle, which witnessed 277 sailings to Alaska across seven different cruise lines during its 2024 season, concluding today, October 28, is excited to add MSC Cruises to its roster.

Said Stephanie Jones Stebbins, managing director, maritime, at the port, “The Port of Seattle looks forward to welcoming MSC Cruises and MSC Poesia to Seattle. We know that MSC guests will enjoy exploring our region before and after their Alaska adventure.”

The port, which will require cruise ships to utilize shore power by 2027, is also impressed with the cruise line’s sustainability commitment. MSC Cruises actively seeks ports with shore power connections and anticipates 220 calls in 2024 will receive power at port.

MSC Poesia in Alaska

The 2,550-passenger MSC Poesia will spend the summer months in Alaska, ending her season on September 28, 2026. She will then return to PortMiami, where she is also spending winter 2025 and 2026, for another Caribbean season.

A Growing MSC Presence in North America

MSC Cruises is steadily increasing its footprint in North America. In 2023, the cruise line had just two ships operating out of US homeports. However, this winter, 2024 and 2025, MSC will have five ships sailing in the Caribbean.

The ships – MSC Seascape, MSC Seaside, MSC Seashore, MSC Meraviglia, and MSC Divina – will operate from key US ports, including PortMiami, Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida, and New York City’s Brooklyn.

In 2022, MSC Cruises USA President Ruben Rodriguez said, “Bringing more ships to the US allows us to offer a wide variety of itineraries, adding new destinations and providing more opportunities for travelers to discover our unique international flavor.”

The Geneva, Switzerland-based cruise line’s ships often feature sleek interiors with a touch of Italian flair with onboard dining featuring a variety of Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

However, in April 2025, the cruise line will debut a new ship in Miami, specifically designed for the North American market. The vessel, the 6,782-guest, 215,863-gross-ton MSC World America, will offer 7- to 14-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

MSC Cruises will also introduce its fleet to Galveston, Texas, in November 2025, when MSC Seascape arrives for year-round Western Caribbean voyages.