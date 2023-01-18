MSC Cruises and New York Knicks Enter New Partnership

MSC Cruises, one of the world’s largest cruise brands, has been named the Official Cruise Line Partner of the New York Knicks by Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

The partnership comes as MSC Cruises works to start year-round cruises from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal onboard MSC Meraviglia.

The partnership will see MSC Cruises receive significant brand promotion during all Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, including LED and on-court signage. MSC Cruises will also serve as the partner of the Knicks’ in-game T-Shirt Toss.

MSC Cruises to Begin Cruising from New York

MSC Cruises will begin operating cruises onboard the MSC Meraviglia starting April 22. From the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the 171,598 gross-tons cruise ship will operate seven- and eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and Port Canaveral.

MSC Meraviglia can accommodate 4,428 passengers at double occupancy and 5,642 passengers at maximum capacity. When she was first launched, the vessel was the sixth-largest cruise ship in the world.

To promote the cruises from the Big Apple, MSC Cruises and the Madison Square Garden Sports Corp have entered a new partnership.

Photo Credit: Massimo Todaro / Shutterstock

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA: “Our partnership with MSG and the New York Knicks is symbolic of our overall commitment to New York City with the upcoming launch of year-round cruises from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal onboard MSC Meraviglia.”

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp is the parent company for the New York Rangers and the New York Knicks, with the new partnership focusing on the Knicks.

David Hopkinson, President & COO of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, said: “MSC Cruises is one of the world’s top-rated contemporary cruise lines with a long history of putting their customers first, a value that MSG Sports lives by every day, making them a fantastic addition to our illustrious group of marketing partners.”

As part of the partnership, the Knicks and MSC Cruises will work together to create new opportunities in overseas markets, including Italy, Germany, England, and Brazil. They will also provide unique content and brand promotion to continue growing the game of basketball.

In addition, the Knicks and MSC Cruises will partner on a sustainability initiative that will provide a donation to an Ocean Conservation Cause for every three-pointer made by the Knicks this season. The amount donated throughout the year will be shown on the Knicks Digital Channels and Gardenvision.

Photo Credit: quiggyt4 / Shutterstock

Finally, MSC Cruises will be displayed on the digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden, which will be visible to the millions of people who walk by Madison Square Garden daily.

Partnership to Continue Onboard

The collaboration between the Knicks and MSC Cruises will extend beyond just Knicks games at Madison Square Garden. This spring, the Knicks will host a Jr. Knicks clinic on the basketball court of the MSC Meraviglia during its inaugural visit to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

The clinic will feature basketball drills, skills training, and games led by the Jr. Knicks coaching staff. Attendees will also have the chance to meet with Knicks alums and receive branded giveaways from the Knicks and MSC Cruises.

MSC Cruises will also be the Official Cruise Line Partner for the Westchester Knicks, a minor league team that plays its games in the G-Leaugue, and the Knicks e-sports 2K team, Knicks Gaming. This will include LED signage at Westchester Knicks home games and virtual on-court signage at Knicks Gaming home games.

MSC Cruises has become more heavily involved in sports sponsorships in the last two years. The cruise company is also the official cruise partner for Formula 1 racing.