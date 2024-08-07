MSC Cruises Partners with Apple’s F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt

MSC Cruises will be getting its moment as a star on the big screen as it becomes a part of Hollywood legend appearing alongside Brad Pitt in “F1,” an upcoming Formula 1 racing movie from Apple Original Films.

The new Warner Brothers movie stars Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport. As Formula 1’s Official Cruise partner, MSC Cruises’ branding will be prominently displayed in the movie, appearing on the fictional APXGP car and team kit, as well as on the racetracks included in the film’s storyline.

Apple Formula 1 Movie Car

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Joseph Kosinski, “F1” was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends across Europe in 2024, integrating real racing environments into the storyline at iconic tracks such as Silverstone in the U.K., Monza in Italy, and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

“F1” will be released in theaters on June 27, 2025, in North America and globally starting June 25, 2025. The cast also includes notable actors Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

The collaboration with “F1” aligns with MSC Cruises’ existing status as a Formula 1 Global Partner in a multi-year deal that extends through the end of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, culminating at the Miami Grand Prix on November 29, 2026.

MSC Cruises and Formula 1

MSC Cruises became Formula 1’s Official Cruise Partner in March 2022. Announced at the Bahrain Grand Prix that year, MSC and Formula 1 began working together to develop special initiatives that blend Formula 1’s high-end experiences with MSC Cruises’ fleet offerings. This includes unique opportunities for fans and guests to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Read Also: Formula 1 and MSC Cruises Enter Multi-Year Partnership

Since becoming the official partner in 2022, the cruise line has created unique hospitality packages, such as MSC Virtuosa becoming a hotel for guests attending the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November.

Docking at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal for four days during the event, guests on board received an all-inclusive experience complete with accommodations that offered an array of restaurants and bars, two theatres, five swimming pools, an interactive waterpark, a kids’ area, and more.

The package also featured exclusive racetrack activities, including guided track tours, a Pit Lane Walk, and an appearance by Formula 1 personnel.

This year, MSC Cruises served as the title sponsor of the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix on April 7 at Suzuka International Racing Course in Japan and the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell’Emilia-Romagna on May 19 in Italy.

Additionally, fans will have the chance to experience the excitement of Formula 1 in person at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit on December 1, 2024. Here, Formula 1 fans can embark on a 7-night Emirates cruise aboard the cruise line’s newest ship, MSC Euribia.

The 183,500-gross-ton ship’s Formula 1 event starts from either Abu Dhabi on November 27 or Dubai on November 30. It will include the opportunity to experience the race season in Qatar with two nights at port. The cruise will also call on Bahrain.

The package provides guests with transfers to and from the Lusail Circuit, panoramic seats on the main straight, access to the Fan Zone, and accommodations aboard the 6,300-passenger MSC Euribia.