MSC Cruises and Formula 1 Extend Partnership Through 2026

MSC Cruises has announced an extension to its global partnership with Formula 1. The announcement was made ahead of the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend.

The partnership extension means that MSC Cruises will remain the Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1 until the end of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. It also means guests sailing on MSC Cruises ships will have more opportunities to visit a Formula 1 race while sailing on a cruise.

MSC & F1 Announce Partnership Expansion

MSC Cruises and Formula 1 announced an extension to their partnership today, which has been highly successful for both brands since the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The ongoing collaboration between MSC Cruises and Formula 1 has increased interest in both brands worldwide, especially in markets important for the cruise line. Building on the success of their partnership, MSC Cruises aims to enhance its association with Formula 1 through an expanded program.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises: “Formula 1 and MSC Cruises are great partners on many levels and our successes are founded in teamwork. Not only this, but we are both driving towards sustainable change. We want to build the future of our industries and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. We are both working at the forefront of our industries and helping to make a real difference.”

Pierfrancesco Vago and Stefano Domenicali

One aspect of the partnership involves MSC Cruises bringing ships to select Grand Prix weekends, offering unique experiences from track to ship. The first of these events will take place when MSC Virtuosa arrives in Abu Dhabi for the final race of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Various packages are available, including a cabin-only choice for those who already have race tickets, and a cabin + Formula 1 Grandstand ticket option.

More exclusive alternatives include a cabin + F1 Experience, featuring trackside activities such as a pitlane walk, premium all-inclusive hospitality, access to the Paddock Club, and meet and greets with F1 personalities.

MSC Cruises has also been confirmed as the title sponsor of the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, which takes place at Spa-Francorchamps on July 30. Further title sponsorships will be announced for selected Formula 1 Grands Prix during the 2024 World Championship season.

Formula 1

Former Ferrari team boss and now President & CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership extension:

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with MSC Cruises, as both our brands share a commitment to innovation and excellence. This collaboration has brought exceptional results, and we look forward to enhancing our relationship further. Together, we’ll continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in sports and hospitality.”

Cruises and Formula 1

The connection between Formula 1 and cruise lines may initially seem surprising, but the two industries have a history of collaboration.

Ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn has been hosting the Ferrari Formula 1 team during the Monaco Grand Prix for many years. One of Seabourn’s ships serves as the team’s home for the entire week, providing an exclusive and fitting atmosphere for the racing team and its VIP guests.

Silversea has hosted several Formula 1 cruises in the past, where former F1 drivers, such as Mark Webber, would come onboard to hold lectures during Grands Prix weekends.

And only recently, Windstar Cruises introduced a unique Formula 1 experience for its guests, allowing them to attend the final race of the 2023 season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November. This new offering complements Windstar’s existing F1 cruise to the Monaco Grand Prix.