MSC Cruises Orders Two New Massive World Class Vessels

MSC Cruises has confirmed that two new World-class vessels have been ordered with the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, with prospective delivery dates of 2026 and 2027.

These new ships would be some of the most energy efficient in the world, both while sailing and while in port, and would join their sister ships, the already sailing MSC World Europa and the upcoming MSC World America.

New Ships on Order for MSC Cruises

At a time when some cruise lines are being cautious with new build orders, MSC Cruises is surging ahead with two new World-class ships that will join MSC World Europa and MSC World America in the next few years.

The new ships have been ordered through Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France; the same shipyard that has already built MSC World Europa and is currently building MSC World America, which will join the MSC Cruises fleet in April 2025.

“We are proud to continue our 20-year partnership with the Chantiers de l’Atlantique, with whom we have already built 18 ships with our 19 under construction. The World Class is a truly innovative prototype and together we are building some of the most advanced ships in the world,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises.

Many cruise lines are slowing down their new ship orders as they struggle to pay off shutdown-accumulated debts amid rising global inflation. MSC Cruises, however, is ensuring that they stay at the forefront of new ships and innovations.

MSC World Europa Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Solarisys)

“At a difficult time for the European shipbuilding industry, MSC Cruises has shown its confidence in our abilities and skills with this order. We would therefore like to express our gratitude to MSC Cruises for its renewed confidence at this crucial time,” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

In addition to the two new World class vessels, MSC Cruises also has five Explora-class vessels on order through Fincantieri for their Explora Journeys luxury division. Explora I began sailing in August 2023 and just recently made her maiden voyage to PortMiami.

Green Goals to Meet

The new vessels have not yet been named and are only referred to as World Class 3 and World Class 4. Both will incorporate many of the green innovations of their sister ships, including being powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and being equipped with shore power connectivity.

These and other innovations improve the vessels’ energy efficiency and ensure they are operating as sustainably as possible, which is critical for MSC Cruises to meet its environmental goals.

“We are committed to researching and investing in future environmental technologies as they become available, to ensure we continue progressing on our decarbonisation journey to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” said Vago.

Image: Courtesy MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is paying a premium to ensure they are at the forefront of environmental innovation.

“MSC Cruises, always seeking to reduce the environmental impact of its ships quickly and significantly, has accepted a significant cost premium to improve the energy efficiency of these new ships which, according to the IMO’s EEDI index, will emit 50% less CO2 than the IMO’s 2008 benchmark,” Castaing confirmed.

Innovations planned for the new World-class vessels include not only LNG-powered engines and shore power connectivity, but also the most advanced wastewater treatment systems possible as well as new advances in overall waste management.

Both ships will also feature onboard energy efficient equipment to ensure optimal engine use. Even small details – more energy efficient lighting or stateroom televisions, for example – can make a difference in overall efficiency when multiplied by the more than 6,700 passengers each ship will carry.