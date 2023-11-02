MSC Cruises Offers Summer 2024 Options Across the Fleet

MSC Cruises is offering tempting itineraries around the world for the ideal summer vacations in 2024. With planning ahead the best way to secure preferred itineraries and the best deals, guests will want to look into these getaway options whether they want to travel in northern Europe, the Mediterranean, or the Caribbean.

Explore the World With MSC Cruises in Summer 2024

A variety of outstanding destinations and diverse itineraries are available from MSC Cruises for the summer 2024 sailing season, with spectacular cruise vacations in different parts of the world. From relaxing sailings to more adventurous getaways, guests have multiple options to choose just the type of cruise they desire.

Hit the Beach

Tropical beach destinations are some of the most popular summer itineraries, and MSC Cruises is offering several options on several ships cruising the Caribbean.

From Ocho Rios, Jamaica to Nassau, Bahamas to the cruise line’s own private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Caribbean itineraries stretch across some of the most beautiful waters in the world. This gives guests opportunities for snorkeling, paddleboarding, and other water sports, or just basking in the tropical sun on white sand beaches.

Spending the summer in the Caribbean for 2024 will be MSC Magnifica, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seascape, and MSC Seashore.

The 95,128-gross-ton modified Musica-class MSC Magnifica will be sailing from Miami, offering both short 3-4 night getaways to the Bahamas and Key West as well as longer 7-night cruises to destinations such as Mexico and Honduras.

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock

Likewise, the 170,400-gross-ton MSC Seascape, one of the largest ships in MSC Cruises’ fleet, will also be sailing from Miami with both Eastern and Western Caribbean 7-night cruises, visiting the Cayman Islands, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and more.

Sister ship to MSC Seascape, MSC Seashore will be based from Port Canaveral for the summer of 2024, offering short Bahamas sailings and longer Western Caribbean itineraries from the convenient central Florida homeport.

The 171,598-gross-ton MSC Meraviglia will be setting sail from the Big Apple with 7-night Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries that include stops in Florida for the classic summer vibe, as well as 7-night Bermuda sailings in late summer for a more exotic destination option.

Relaxing in the Mediterranean

For relaxing vacations with no pressure, travelers can’t beat Mediterranean and Greek Island cruises with their laid-back ports of call and stunning cultures to explore. MSC Divina, MSC Lirica, MSC Opera, and MSC Sinfonia will all be offering eastern Mediterranean destinations in summer 2024, while MSC World Europa, MSC Seaside, and MSC Seaview will cruise the Western Mediterranean.

Photo Credit: maudanros / Shutterstock.com

While homeports and embarkation or debarkation options will vary for each vessel, Barcelona, Naples, Genoa, Marseille, Civitavecchia (Rome), Izmir, and Venice are all possibilities, giving travelers great flexibility for their vacation travels.

Depending on the itinerary, amazing ports of call await, including Santorini, Mykonos, Split, Kotor, Rhodes, Bodrum, Piraeus (Athens), La Valletta, Messina, Ibiza, Valencia, Cannes, and other fantastic destinations. Full-day visits and stays later into the evening ensure guests will have every possible opportunity to make the most of their time without feeling rushed.

Northern Adventures

More adventurous cruisers looking to escape the heat will want to set sail for northern destinations, from Iceland and Greenland to the Norwegian Fjords. Various northern itineraries offer the most picturesque vistas and great getaways to explore more remote regions.

MSC Poesia and MSC Preziosa will both be offering Greenland and Iceland itineraries in summer 2024, along with Norwegian cruises, setting sail from homeports in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and other convenient departure points.

Meanwhile, the new MSC Euribia will be sailing the Norwegian Fjords from Copenhagen and Kiel. Ports of call will vary but include amazing towns and villages steeped in centuries of survival and adventure such as Alesund, Nordfjordeid, Flam, Hellesylt, Molde, and more.

No matter what type of summer getaway cruisers desire most in 2024, MSC Cruises has options for unforgettable sailings all summer long.