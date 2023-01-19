MSC Cruises Launches New Sustainability Global Campaign

MSC Cruises launched a new global brand campaign, meant to educate consumers on the importance of sustainable vacationing and the critical role sustainability will play in the company’s future.

The campaign—“Discover the future of cruising”—spans more than 30 countries with television ads and outdoor, print, digital, and social media.

Focusing on Environmental Performance

A new concept from MSC Cruises, which has been released worldwide today, January 19, illustrates the vision the cruise line has for future cruise vacations by showcasing the fleet’s environmental performance alongside glimpses of life on board.

The program includes several different factors. One of the main factors is the cruise line’s marine conservation program, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Once an industrial sand excavation site, the cruise line transformed Ocean Cay into a private island destination surrounded by crystal blue waters that are home to critical marine species and coral habitats.

A TV special focusses on the unique environmental technologies and solutions on board the ​​215,863 gross tons, 6,762 passenger MSC World Europa, MSC Cruises’ first LNG-powered and most environmentally advanced ship to date. The special was filmed onboard the cruise ship over the last couple of months.

MSC World Europa

The campaign further showcases the cruise line’s broader commitment to the environment and progress made on sustainability across its fleet of 21 ships alongside the wider Cruise Division of MSC Group.

“Already cruising is one of the best holiday options for consumers today, but many of our guests don’t realize that it has important sustainability aspects as well,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group.

“We have long had a steadfast focus on sustainable and environmentally responsible business practices and on protecting guests, employees, and the communities in which we operate.“

MSC Cruises works closely with tour operators and industry partners to support and promote sustainable tourism practices. The MSC Cruises shore excursion team works with tour operators worldwide to identify activities founded on strong sustainability principles.

Known as ‘Protectours,’ these excursions are designed to educate guests. Around 70% of Protectours include low-impact transportation—including walking, cycling, or kayaking—and many make a direct contribution to the environment by supporting species or habitat protection.

“Today more than ever, brands like MSC Cruises recognize the vital importance of the environment and a healthy and viable planet, and this is why we think it is important for us to take a leadership role and make our sustainability commitments a key element of our discourse,” Vago continued.

Leading the Industry in Sustainable Cruising

MSC Cruises is well on its way to meeting the International Maritime Organization’s objective of a 40% carbon reduction by 2030, having improved its fleet carbon efficiency by 35% since 2008. The cruise line and the broader Cruise Division of MSC Group remain committed to achieving the net-zero emissions target for marine operations by 2050.

Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

The “Discover the future of cruising” campaign is an essential step for MSC Cruises as it continues to lead the way in sustainable cruising. It has taken sustainability to a new level with low-noise hull designs that protect wildlife, advanced waste processing systems, intelligent ventilation and air conditioning systems, innovative LED lighting systems, and much more.

The commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility will become increasingly important as the cruise industry continues to grow and evolve. MSC Cruises’ new global brand campaign indicates that they are taking this responsibility seriously and are committed to leading the way in sustainable cruising.

Over the last years, we have seen several initiatives showing how the cruise industry seems to have gotten the message that emissions and pollution need to come down. However, achieving the goals for 2050 will not be enough. The industry will need to go much further to be seen as a sustainable vacation option in the future.