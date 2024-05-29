MSC Cruises Dramatically Expanding in US for Winter 2025-2026

Cruise travelers will have more options than ever before, with MSC Cruises dramatically expanding its offerings from US homeports for the winter 2025-2026 season.

Already the top cruise line throughout Europe, MSC Cruises is bringing more ships to the US and offering a wide variety of departures, itineraries, and sailing regions for eager travelers to explore.

In total, seven MSC Cruises ships will be setting sail from four different US homeports – Miami, Port Canaveral, New York, and Galveston. All the sailings are now available for booking, and are sure to sell out fast with eager travelers excited about new options and experiences.

MSC Seaside in Port Canaveral (Photo Courtesy: Port Canaveral)

“The Winter 2025-2026 season will mark our largest presence in the U.S. to date, with seven ships sailing from U.S. homeports,” confirmed Rubén A. Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “We are delighted to provide our guests more choices than ever before when it comes to embarkation ports, ships, itineraries and destinations, making it easy to find the perfect cruise.”

One of the most exciting options is MSC Grandiosa debuting from Port Canaveral, the first time one of the cruise line’s ginormous Meraviglia-plus class ships has been homeported in the US. The 181,541-gross-ton ship will offer 7-night sailings, alternating between Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

MSC Grandiosa can welcome 4,842 guests at double occupancy, or up to 6,334 travelers when fully booked. Guests will enjoy the top destinations on the ship’s itineraries, including Nassau, Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, and Belize.

A second ship, MSC Seashore, will also be homeported from Port Canaveral, offering 3- and 4-night cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s award-winning private island destination.

Slightly smaller than her fleetmate, the 170-412-gross-ton, Seaside EVO-class ship can host 4,540 guests at double occupancy, or as many as 5,877 passengers when fully booked.

Also of special note for the 2025-2026 winter season is the debut of MSC Cruises from Galveston with MSC Seascape offering 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries that will call on Roatan in Honduras as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico. MSC Seascape is a sister ship to MSC Seashore and will offer a brand new cruise opportunity from the Lone Star State.

Meanwhile, MSC Meraviglia will offer 7-night Florida and Bahamas itineraries from New York, visiting Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Lead ship in the Meraviglia class, the 171,598-gross-ton ship can entertain 4,428 guests at double occupancy, or up to 5,642 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled.

MSC Seascape Cruise Ship in Miami (Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock)

Finally, multiple ships will be offering diverse itineraries from PortMiami, ranging from 3-11 nights long. MSC Seaside will offer 3-, 4-, and 7-night sailings, while MSC Divina will offer longer options of 7-, 10-, and 11-nights, including Southern Caribbean explorations to the famed ABC Islands – Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao. Between the two ships, guests will also visit Mexico, Grand Cayman, Colombia, Panama, and more.

Altogether, these diverse offerings from MSC Cruises are sure to enchant cruise travelers, especially those looking for new experiences.

“We look forward to introducing MSC Grandiosa to Port Canaveral, launching MSC Seascape from Galveston and offering a new world of cruising aboard MSC World America for our guests embarking in Miami,” said Rodríguez. “Combining world-class entertainment, dining and amenities onboard with the fantastic updates coming to Ocean Cay makes for an incredibly exciting future, which is perfect for everyone from first-time cruisers to our most devoted fans.”

Biggest in the Fleet

Of special note from South Florida is the debut of MSC World America in April of 2025. The 215,863-gross-ton ship – sister ship to MSC World Europa – will bring outstanding experiences to travelers, including the all-new Cliffhanger over-water swing thrill ride along with themed districts, decadent dining, world-class entertainment, and much more.

MSC World America will be homeported from Miami year-round, offering alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings. The largest ship in the MSC Cruises fleet, she can welcome 6,762 travelers at each sailing, and is also home to more than 2,100 crew members.

