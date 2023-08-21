MSC Cruise Ship Begins New Seasonal Itineraries

MSC Cruises has announced that MSC Meraviglia is now to offer a wide array of seasonal cruises to unique destinations, continuing its homeport offerings from New York City to 25 different ports of call this autumn.

Different itineraries and cruise lengths give travelers many amazing options, with plenty of time to enjoy the history, art, culture, food, activities, and more offered at every destination.

MSC Meraviglia Offering New Itineraries

On Monday, August 21, 2023, MSC Meraviglia departed New York City on her first Bermuda sailing, offering a new tropical destination for guests to enjoy in addition to the Bahamas and Florida.

The ship will spend a lengthy two-night stay in Bermuda, ensuring that everyone has ample time to enjoy the unique and desirable tropical paradise.

Additional new sailings are coming up in September as MSC Meraviglia will offer highly-coveted autumn itineraries to Canda and New England, visiting ports such as Newport, Rhode Island; Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; New Brunswick, Saint John; and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

MSC Meraviglia Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock)

The Canada/New England itineraries are thoughtfully timed from late September through mid-October, just when autumn foliage will be at its most vibrantly colorful, giving travelers a unique way to view nature’s changing seasonal beauty.

“Fall is the perfect time to visit the shores of the Northeast or get away to the beaches of Bermuda, and MSC Meraviglia is the perfect ship to sail through the seasons with its abundance of indoor and outdoor entertainment options,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA.

Interested travelers can take advantage of both unique itineraries with a back-to-back sailing beginning September 18, 2023, incorporating both the Bermuda itinerary as well as the first Canada and New England sailing for a robust and diverse cruise covering amazing cultures, history, natural beauty, and more.

Adding so many options has been a goal for MSC Cruises as the line expands its North American offerings with new homeports and new destinations.

MSC Meraviglia Arrives in New York (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

“We launched sailings from New York to give our guests and travel advisors more options, and it’s exciting to see these itineraries come to life onboard the award-winning MSC Meraviglia,” said Rodríguez.

“These new sailings are an important growth milestone for us in the North American market and provide a unique cruising experience for guests who want to explore new destinations.”

The 171,600-gross ton MSC Meraviglia debuted in 2017, and offers an amazing selection of onboard dining, entertainment, and activities. Highlights include the MSC Aurea Spa with diverse wellness and relaxation treatments, more than 30 bars and restaurants, a full-size bowling alley, pickleball court, miniature golf, and much more.

For even more exclusivity, travelers will enjoy the MSC Yacht Club with its dedicated butler service and private restaurant, lounge, and pool area just for Yacht Club guests.

More MSC Cruises Growth

The success of MSC Meraviglia in New York is just part of MSC Cruises’ ongoing North American presence and expanded offerings.

In April, MSC Seaside moved to Port Canaveral as her new seasonal homeport, offering 3- and 4-night getaways to the Bahamas, including stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island.

Ocean Cay will be temporarily closed to travelers in spring 2024 for expansion, another sign of the cruise line’s committment to ongoing North America cruise offerings.

In the winter season for 2024-2025, four MSC Cruises ships will be sailing from Florida, while in April 2025, the upcoming MSC World America will debut from Miami with 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from the Sunshine State.