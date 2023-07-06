MSC Cruises Offering Longer Autumn Sailings That Guests Will Love

MSC Cruises’ MSC Meraviglia is offering longer sailings for fall 2023 with in-depth stops at some of the most richly historic and popular Atlantic coast cities, including New York, Boston, and Halifax.

When combined with all the amazing features of the ship itself, these itineraries are not to be missed for the ultimate autumn adventure.

Longer Autumn Cruises for MSC Meraviglia

Guests looking to get away this fall can enjoy 10- and 11-night sailings aboard the 171,598-gross ton MSC Meraviglia, departing from New York City for amazing autumn itineraries.

In September and October, select Canada/New England cruises are designed to showcase the region’s spectacular fall foliage, as well as give guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture and history of stunning cities.

Only three of these special itineraries are available, with departure dates of September 24, October 4, and October 15.

MSC Meraviglia Arrives in New York (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Canada and New England is renowned for colorful fall foliage, and there is no better way to see it than from the deck of a cruise ship. The specific dates of these cruises optimize peak fall foliage colors, which historically run from mid-September to mid-October. Along the way, visits to top ports of call on the Atlantic coast give travelers wonderful insights to the region’s unique background.

Stunning Ports of Call

These longer MSC Meraviglia sailings offer full-day stops at a range of must-see ports, from Newport, Rhode Island to Portland, Maine, as well as top Canadian ports of call. Each destination offers something unique for guests to enjoy.

Newport on the southern coast of Rhode Island, is a charming waterfront community with outstanding architecture and iconic mansions, along with a picturesque rocky shoreline that offers gorgeous views of Narragansett Bay.

This often-overlooked port of call is a feature of MSC Meraviglia‘s autumn itineraries, with guests having a long port day to thoroughly explore and appreciate the maritime town.

History buffs – especially those interested in the American Revolution – will enjoy a full day in Boston, where they can walk along the famous Freedom Trail and visit historic sites for the Boston Massacre, Boston Tea Party, Paul Revere’s Ride, and much more. Meanwhile, sports buffs will appreciate touring Fenway Park and everyone can enjoy amazing food.

In Halifax, the seaside capital of Nova Scotia, guests can stroll along one of the world’s longest continuous waterfront boardwalks and enjoy not only fantastic restaurants, but also a wide range of retail options with maritime souvenirs and other quaint options. Just outside the city, amazing natural beauty and charming fishing villages offer a unique perspective different than massive cruise ships.

Next up on MSC Meraviglia‘s special fall itineraries is Saint John, New Brunswick. Nature lovers will especially enjoy this stop with the striking coastline, lush forests, biking trails, and the amazing Bay of Fundy, home to some of the world’s highest tides. Wildlife is abundant here, and guests may get great views of seals, whales, moose, birds, and much more.

Portland, Maine, is another port of call not to be missed on any autumn adventure. Here, guests will find lighthouses, cobblestone streets, swimmingly fresh seafood, and much more, from historical architecture to the Portland Museum of Art to plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy all that nature offers at this beautiful time of year.

Sailing on MSC Meraviglia

MSC Meraviglia debuted in 2017 and offers guests a wide range of onboard activities and features, from the impressive promenade topped with and LED sky screen to more than 30 bars and restaurants, both indoor and outdoor pools, a ropes course, the extensive MSC Aurea Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and the exclusive MSC Yacht Club.

The ship’s 19 decks can welcome 4,428 guests at double occupancy, and up to 5,642 passengers when fully booked with all berths filled. Onboard, a team of more than 1,500 international crew members provides exemplary service.

MSC Meraviglia is homeported from New York year-round. In addition to these special autumn sailings, the ship offers regular cruises to The Bahamas as well as Bermuda, with occasional Caribbean itineraries – providing diverse sailings and something for everyone from the Big Apple.