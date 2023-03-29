New MSC Megaship Out of Miami Opens for Bookings

MSC Cruises has officially opened sales for bookings on its new-build MSC World America, the second of the line’s World-class vessels slated to enter service in April 2025. The ship is under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France and will be home-ported in Miami.

MSC Mega-Ship to Cruise Caribbean, Bahamas

MSC Cruises, the Italy-based cruise line that’s been making inroads into the North American market in recent years, has started taking bookings for MSC World America, a ship that’s being designed specifically for the market, with new restaurants, bars and public spaces. The 205,700 gross ton ship will accommodate 5,240 guests and 2,138 crew.

Once home-ported in Miami, the ship will operate 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises. Eastern Caribbean itineraries will call at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas. Western Caribbean sailings will visit Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and the MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Cruises USA President Ruben Rodriguez said, “MSC World America will be another major milestone in our North American growth story and a fantastic new experience for our guests, whether they’re local or visiting from different parts of the world.”

He added, “Our goal with this ship is to go beyond her long list of features with thoughtful touches that make each guest’s cruise experience unique and memorable. On board, they’ll find the elegant European design that’s a hallmark of our entire fleet, mixed with classic American elements and hospitality.”

MSC Cruises also revealed some incentives for early bookings. Members of the line’s Voyager’s Club who book more than 12 months ahead of departure date will receive a discount, an onboard credit of $50 and double membership points for the cruise experience selected. Members who book even earlier, by April 12, 2023, will receive an additional $50 onboard credit.

Designed for North American Market

MSC World America will offer 2,626 staterooms and 420,000 square feet of public spaces. The 22-deck ship will debut a new outdoor destination called The Harbor, designed for families and children. The space will feature a water park, zip line, the Harbor Lighthouse play area, food trucks and several lounge areas.

The cruise line has reimagined its outdoor World Promenade to include dining and entertainment options and LED light shows. Six specialty restaurants will include two new dining spaces, details of which have not yet been announced.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Other new features that will debut on MSC World America include a sports bar, a comedy club and an 11-deck-high stainless steel dry slide for thrill seekers. Six pools and 14 hot tubs will be offered as well.

MSC World America will be the third liquid natural gas (LNG) powered ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet and its first based in the U.S. The ship is being constructed with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system that reduces emissions by 90% when LNG is unavailable and the ship must run on marine gas oil.

Other environmentally friendly features include systems to maximize efficiency, and an underwater radiated noise management function that minimizes acoustic sound impact, reducing potential effects on marine life.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises currently has four ships sailing Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries from North American ports. The 4,132-guest MSC Seaside is home-ported in Port Canaveral, Florida; the 3,502-guest MSC Divina and 4,540-guest MSC Seascape are based in Port Miami, and the 4,500-guest MSC Meraviglia is home-ported in New York.

In late 2023 the North America-based fleet will increase by one, when the 4,540-guest MSC Seashore deploys to Port Canaveral.

At PortMiami, the new ship will offer embarkation and disembarkation from MSC Cruises’ new Terminal AA/AAA, which is under construction. The terminal will have two berths large enough to accommodate two of the line’s World class vessels simultaneously.