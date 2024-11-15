More Late-Night Snacks Coming to Carnival Cruise Line

Food is an integral part of every cruise vacation, from poolside eats to elegant dining to snacks and treats in between. But what about some late-night nibbles after spending time in the casino, enjoying a production show, or strolling around the deck to enjoy the stars?

In response to guest feedback in recent months, Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back a greater selection of late-night snacks to the Lido Marketplace buffet, as well as improving service to shorten lines.

The lack of options due to the closure of each ship’s pizzeria and deli earlier in the evening, as well as long lines for what snacks are available, have been common complaints from cruisers.

Now, the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has announced new late-night menus and additional service stations to ensure all travelers can indulge in such snacks without difficulty.

“Over the years, many of you have written and spoken to me about food options and the wait time for pizza when you’re looking for a late-night snack,” Heald explained. “After talking with the Beards at the Mother Ship I can share that we’re expanding our late night eats.”

Heald notes that while the onboard pizzerias will still be closing, pizza service will move to the buffet line and pizzas will still be available. Furthermore, other foods will now be offered as well.

“You can find delicious pizza still, but also other options, like chicken tenders, hot dogs, sandwiches, cookies, and other desserts,” Heald said.

A variety of menus will be offered, likely changing on different nights or with different options on different ships depending on what ingredients are most available to the culinary team.

In July 2023, Carnival Cruise Line first implemented a Late Night Snack menu, but these new options further expand on those choices with more variety and rotating selections.

Options on the new menus include soups such as scotch broth, Manhattan clam chowder, chicken noodle soup, or chicken egg drop soup. Salads will also be offered, as well as a selection of sandwiches such as turkey & Swiss, steak & cheese, grilled cheese, Italian meatball subs, and more.

Desserts such as black forest cake, raspberry chocolate cake, mango cream cake, and both chocolate chip and sugar cookies are also on the late-night menu, as well as chips & salsa – a favorite requested by many guests.

Several vegetarian and gluten-free items are available on each late-night menu, though selections are sure to vary. Gluten-free pizza will also still be available by request.

Faster Service to Be Implemented

In addition to the lack of options previously available for late-night munchies, Carnival cruise guests have noted the long lines for service. This is especially true after later production shows or late-night comedy shows, when no other dining venues are open but larger crowds surge toward snacks.

Chocolate Cakes (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock)

Heald has now confirmed that more service stations will now be available to ease those lines. Two buffet stations, rather than one, will offer the same menu items. This will allow guests to move through the line more quickly and enjoy their late-night snacks before morning.

Read Also: Free Carnival Cruise Dining Options You’ll Want to Know (With Menus!)

“[There will be] more to choose from and less time waiting as there will be two areas open on Lido for you to enjoy this menu,” Heald said.

This will be a great relief to travelers who have noted wait times in excess of 20-30 minutes for late-night snacks with lines of 50+ guests, especially after shows when other venues have already closed.

Recent Carnival cruisers have reported that these new menu options and service style have already begun on Carnival Celebration, Carnival Glory, and Carnival Venezia. It may, however, take several weeks for these changes to roll out across the entire Carnival fleet of 27 ships.

Are you a night owl who enjoys late-night snacks on a cruise? What are your go-to midnight nibbles? Share you favorites on the Cruise Hive boards!