Carnival Cruise Line May Be Adding Earlier Comedy Shows

Carnival Cruise Line has begun surveying past passengers about additional comedy offerings, particularly the prospect of adding an earlier evening show for guests to enjoy before early dinner seatings. What could such a new comedy show mean, and how would guests be able to enjoy it?

Will Carnival Add Another Comedy Show?

Many cruise lines send detailed surveys to guests after they finish a cruise, not only to gauge their experiences and get feedback on the recent sailing, but also to test out different ideas for new activities, dining options, destinations, and more.

Thorough guest input can help cruise lines develop new products, ship designs, and options that will draw more travelers to cruise vacations.

Guests returning from recent Carnival cruises have noted one line of questioning that revolves around the line’s popular comedy shows and the timing of the entertainment. Specifically, the survey asks whether or not guests would be interested in an earlier evening comedy show, one that runs from 5-5:30 p.m.

Such an early show would be before the “Early Seating” for the ship’s main dining rooms, which is usually at 5:30, 5:45, or 6:15, depending on the vessel and exact dining room, if the ship has more than one.

Punchliner Comedy Club, Carnival Cruise

No details are available about what such an early comedy show would have for content, but it would be more likely to be a family-rated show rather than an adults-only performance.

Typically, Carnival’s earlier comedy shows – often 30-45 minute sets scheduled between 8-10 p.m. – are family-friendly, while later shows that begin after 11 p.m. are generally adult-rated.

Guests who have taken the survey have noted a wide range of follow up questions about different types of comedy, which would help the cruise line narrow down different interests for a new show offering.

There is no way to tell whether or not Carnival will implement an earlier comedy show, on what dates such performances might begin, or which of Carnival’s 25 ships might be the first to premier early evening comedy, but it could be a strong move for the cruise line.

Could an Earlier Performance Work?

Some cruisers are questioning whether or not an earlier show – right before dinner seatings – would be popular, especially for guests who want to get cleaned up from a busy day in port or those who may prefer to dress more elegantly before dinner. A 5-5:30 showtime may not be very accessible for those travelers.

Carnival Liberty Promenade Deck (Photo Credit: Ihor Koptilin / Shutterstock)

On the other hand, many guests prefer the cruise line’s “Your Time” open seating dining option, by far the most popular time selected for dinner. Guests with “Your Time” dining could easily attend an earlier, pre-dinner show. Similarly, guests with later dining times could also enjoy the earlier show.

It is possible that an early comedy show may interfere with other ship’s activities in the early evening hours, such as trivia contests and other fun. Providing one more option, however, ensures that everyone aboard can find something fun to do at any time.

One possible benefit to an earlier show is that such timing could accommodate a comedian’s schedule better if the ship is in port that day, with a later departure time.

The comedian would then be able to deliver a final performance before departing the ship. This may also be a way to bring aboard more local comics for more unique shows while a ship is in port.

About Carnival Comedy Acts

Carnival Cruise Line employs a wide range of comedians with varied backgrounds and performance credits, many of which have been showcased on Comedy Central, HBO, or other popular networks and venues.

Comedians typically perform several sets across multiple days, and more than one comedian is usually aboard each ship, particularly for longer sailings.

Carnival Cruise Theater (Photo Credit: gary yim / Shhutterstock)

Most comedy performances are held in the ship’s Punchliner Comedy Club, a more intimate venue specifically designed for comedy crowds with a shorter, narrower stage and both group and individual seating. On rare occasions, if a particular comedian is exceptionally popular, shows may be held in the main theater to accommodate larger crowds.

Family-friendly performances tend to avoid the most controversial topics and salty language, with material suitable for younger cruisers as well as adults. The later, adults-only performances are definitely more risque and not for the easily offended, but certainly for the laugh-loving.

There is no charge for attending comedy shows, and reservations are not required. Most Punchliner clubs offer bar service, with a special menu of rib-tickling cocktails to enjoy.