Margaritaville at Sea to Debut Millions in Upgrades in Early June

Margaritaville at Sea has released enticing details about upgrades to their only ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. The vessel is scheduled to enter dry dock on May 21, and will debut completely refreshed, rejuvenated, and upgraded on June 2.

Among the upgrades are brand new dining venues with expanded menus, new entertainment and shows, state-of-the-art fitness upgrades, and updates to the ship’s 658 staterooms.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise to Receive Extensive Upgrades

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is being removed from service for an extensive dry dock, upgrading all areas of the ship and refreshing spaces with new themes, decor, and unique touches that will make the 32-year-old ship as good as new.

The renovation comes just one year after the ship first entered service for the new boutique cruise line. Changes are being based not only on operational needs and general maintenance, but also on guest feedback and what travelers want most in a cruise vacation.

“We’ve been listening to our friends and fans and have invested in the kinds of new offerings passengers said will best enhance their sailing experience,” said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., Margaritaville at Sea President and CEO.

Among the upgrades planned for the ship are a new Cheeseburger in Paradise Burger Bar that will be adjacent to the 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill on Deck 10 aft. The burger bar will offer fresh beef customizable burgers for no extra charge.

Photo Credit: Joe Ciciless / Shutterstock

Other dining upgrades will be made to the ship’s main dining room, Fins, on Deck 8. Not only will the space be refreshed, but the menu will be expanded to include such delicious options as island-inspired signature entrees and made-from-scratch desserts, including the cruise line’s exclusive Key Lime Sponge Cake.

For guests looking to toast a great cruise vacation, the brand new Keys on the Water Dueling Piano Bar will offer high energy entertainment with nightly live music while guests can enjoy unique craft cocktails. The Hemisphere Nightclub will also offer a new cocktail menu with a live DJ spinning all the latest hits and favorite tunes.

Additional entertainment options will be added to the ship with two new immersive theater shows.

The first, “Caribbean Heat” is a musical Caribbean journey infused with dance and acrobatics, while “Radio Margaritaville: LIVE! At Sea” will feature not only live music from outstanding artists, but also musical storytelling and other fun.

New Fitness Options and Fun for Kids

It isn’t only the dining and entertainment that are part of the ship’s multi-million dollar upgrade. New fitness options and refreshed youth programming are designed to appeal to all types of travelers.

The Fins Up! Fitness Center on Deck 11 is being updated with new state-of-the-art equipment, including Touch Smart Fitness Mirrors. Yoga options, interactive bikes, and other equipment will also be available.

For on deck fitness fun, guests will be able to check out Paradise Pickleball at Sea with a regulation-size court adjacent to outdoor lounge space for observers to cheer on their favorite players.

Photo Credit: Port of Palm Beach

Younger cruisers will love the updates to the Fin City Arcade with new games, as well as refreshed spaces for the Jolly Mon Kid’s Club and Parakeets Kid’s Club.

Altogether, the updates to Margaritaville at Sea Paradise are extensive, and are sure to give the ship a completely new and rejuvenated vibe perfect for her laid-back, tropical atmosphere.

“The venues we’ve added and enhancements we’ve made are going to take our experience to the next level and will surprise and delight new guests and returning cruisers alike,” said Sheehan.

In addition to the most visible upgrades, the ship will also be generally refreshed with new paint, flooring upgrades, and stateroom rejuvenation.

On Shore Updates

Beyond the ship itself, the cruise line is also updating the experiences offered to guests.

New shore tours will be available when Margaritaville at Sea Paradise resumes service on June 2, including a party boat and snorkeling option as well as a cycling adventures. Tours such as resort day passes, dolphin encounters, and the famous Bahamian swimming with the pigs are already available.

Guests who want a longer getaway will also have a new Cruise & Stay option with a partnership with Pelican Bay Resort on Grand Bahama Island, in addition to the Grand Lucayan Bahamas and Wyndham Fortuna Beach resorts.

To celebrate these new offerings onboard and ashore, Margaritaville at Sea is offering a special “Sail-a-Bration” deal with buy one, get one free offers, or guests can consider the cruise line’s unique “Ultimate Paradise Pass” for unlimited sailings all year long.

The cruise line also offers special rates for college students, solo travelers, and “heroes” of all types, including active and veteran military members, first responders, law enforcement officials, and educators.