Margaritaville at Sea’s Only Ship to Be Out of Service for Upgrades

The only ship for the boutique cruise line Margaritaville at Sea will be temporarily out of service this month for renovations and upgrades.

A total of five Margaritaville at Sea Paradise sailings are cancelled for the refresh, and the cruise line has hinted at upgrades to multiple areas of the ship when she returns to service.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise to Be Upgraded

Margaritaville at Sea has announced that the cruise line’s only vessel, Paradise, will be “on vacation” from May 21 through June 1 to refresh the ship.

“On May 21st, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise sailings will pause so the ship can take a little R&R (Rest and Rejuvenation),” the cruise line said. “During this time, sailings are paused while she undergoes a well-deserved vacation.”

A total of five of the line’s signature 2-night cruises to The Bahamas are cancelled to accommodate the renovation period. Sailings will resume on Friday, June 2, 2023, just before the summer season begins.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise (Photo Credit: Grand Bahama Shipyard)

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise sails exclusively from the Port of Palm Beach, offering 2-night cruises to Freeport in The Bahamas, just 90 miles (145 kilometers) away.

While few details have been released about exactly what upgrades the ship will receive during the 10-day refurbishment, the cruise line does hint at multiple upgrades across different spaces and venues.

“On June 2nd, we look forward to showing you our revamped spaces, dining, entertainment, and more,” the cruise line said.

All cruise ships have periodic dry dock layups scheduled, during which a variety of standard refreshments may be planned, such as replacing carpeting, updating light fixtures, and minor cosmetic repairs that are easier to do without guests onboard.

Margaritaville at Sea does seem to be hinting at larger-scale upgrades, however, and some spaces may be completely overhauled.

Previous Update in 2022

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise was only recently rebranded and renovated from its previous identity as Grand Classica for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. That cruise line completely rebranded itself as Margaritaville at Sea in late 2021, and the ship was extensively renovated at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport in April 2022.

At that time, all public spaces and staterooms were redone to introduce the line’s new personality and extensive tropical theming, and the 52,926-gross-ton vessel got an entirely new look to welcome its 1,308 guests per sailing (as many as 1,608 if fully booked with all berths filled).

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (Photo Credit: TAH Media / Shutterstock)

While it has only been a year since the previous update, the cruise ship is 32 years old, having first set sail for Costa Cruises as Costa Classica in 1991. Older ships routinely require more frequent maintenance and updates to say competitive with newer vessels and to remain in compliance with safety and environmental regulations.

Furthermore, recent videos and reviews from guests onboard have shown extensive wear around the ship, including faded paint, rusty drains, evidence of water leaks, and décor that seems to be sagging or loose.

While these may just be small issues, added together on a very small ship, it can make for a poor impression, especially for guests who may be more accustomed to much larger, newer vessels. Nevertheless, the cruise line is always highly rated for excellent service and great onboard energy, which can make for a fun and memorable getaway.

Undoubtedly, Margaritaville at Sea is also taking into account feedback from a year’s worth of sailings and may make changes to venues, seating, and public spaces, as well as staterooms based on guests’ preferences.

Activities lineups, entertainment shows, and other onboard offerings may also be updated as the new cruise line adapts to today’s cruisers.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for more information as renovation details are confirmed for this unique and laid-back cruise line.