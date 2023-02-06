Princess Cruises Will Help Guests Keep New Year’s Resolutions

Losing weight, getting in shape, and exercising more top many people’s lists of New Year’s Resolutions, and Princess Cruises is introducing an expanded variety of onboard fitness classes to help guests do just that, even when on vacation.

The new classes include global fitness brands and offer something for everyone, with new options available now and more coming before the summer season begins.

Princess Cruises Expanding Fitness Lineup

While indulging in extra treats is a part of many guests’ cruise vacation, Princess Cruises is offering more options for travelers who want to work off extra calories so they can indulge guilt-free. New fitness classes will be available fleet-wide by mid-February, with additional options to be added before the busy summer sailing season.

“To many people, continuing their daily exercise routine on vacation gives license to extra special vacation indulgence, and Princess presents world-class options on both the fitness and indulgence fronts,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

The new classes include exciting and energizing options whether guests are interested in burning off calories, improving their fitness, expanding on well-being, or just trying a new workout routine. The classes are being offered through leading studios from Xponential Fitness, and include Pure Barre, YogaSix, and StretchLab.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

“Whether it’s keeping up with New Year resolutions, offsetting the incredible food and drink on board, or connecting with other fitness fans, we’re excited to offer the most premium and inclusive boutique fitness experiences in the industry,” said Padgett.

While not all guests may be familiar with the new brand names, classes are suitable for all ability and experience levels, and can be customized to each guest’s preferences.

Pure Barre classes are full-body, low-impact workouts that range from moderate to high-intensity, with a focus on both strength and flexibility. YogaSix is a full-sensory, accessible experience with different classes for strength, agility, flexibility, and balance.

For guests who want a bit more low-key workout with a wellness focus, StretchLab offer customized flexibility sessions and assisted stretching for great relaxation and improved mobility.

Fitness instructors onboard can always offer more individualized guidance through any class, and are able to adapt programs to meet guests’ unique needs, abilities, and fitness goals.

Even More Options for Summer

Before the busy summer season begins, Princess Cruises will be offering even more fitness classes, with more intense options as well.

Club Pilates classes are low-impact, full-body routines that work on strength, mobility, and stability, helping participants with all their daily activities, while CycleBar classes are low-impact but high-intensity indoor cycling experiences. All ages and body types are welcome in these inclusive programs.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

STRIDE Fitness classes are treadmill-based and focus on interval training for both total-body cardio and overall strength improvement, and are great routines guests will be able to continue on their own treadmills at home after their cruises.

These additional classes will come at a great time to help passengers keep up with their fitness goals throughout the year, and will be available on all 15 Princess Cruises ships.

For all classes, the timing and duration of each class and the types of classes offered onboard individual ships will vary. Guests must sign up for classes onboard, and capacity may be limited to ensure an exceptional experience for all participants.

Packages Include Fitness Options and More

All fitness classes will be available with a la carte pricing (prices will vary depending on type of class, class duration, etc.) for all guests, but travelers with a greater interest in fitness can consider package prices.

The Princess Plus package will include two complimentary fitness classes per voyage, while Princess Premier packages offer unlimited fitness classes.

In addition to the included new fitness classes, starting February 20, 2023, the enhanced Princess Plus add-on will also include the Plus Beverage Package, single device wi-fi plan and daily crew gratuities, along with two premium crafted desserts, and two smoothies or juices. The Princess Premier package ups the wi-fi plan to four devices, premium beverages, two nights of specialty dining, reserved seating in the Princess Theater, and more.

The Plus package is $60 per person, per day, while the Premier package is $80 per person, per day. Packages are limited on each cruise based on overall occupancy and ship capacity, and may not be available on every voyage.