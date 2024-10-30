Major Grant Will Fund Shore Power Project in Alaska Port

A $45.7 million federal grant will enable the Port of Seward to install shore power technology for cruise ships by mid-2026, moving the facility toward its zero-emissions goal.

The grant from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) means that shore power will be a cornerstone of Seward’s new, $137 million cruise port. The so-called Port of Tomorrow, announced in March 2024, will include a 68,000-square-foot terminal and a two-berth floating dock able to simultaneously accommodate two large ships.

In fact, the new pier will have capacity for Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-class ships, which carry up to 4,900 guests with all berths filled. Royal Caribbean is among the groups that have partnered to build the new port.

Shore power technology lets cruise ships connect to the local electrical grid rather than run diesel engines while in port, substantially cutting emissions. Seward’s grant will fund the extension of the city’s electrical transmission line to the port area, switchgear technology, and a Battery Energy Storage System. Power to the port is provided by Seward Electric Services, which is owned by the city.

Cruise ships must be configured with connection technology in order to hook into the shore power system. Just 30% of cruise ships currently operating have the technology, according to Cruise Lines International Association, but cruise lines are upgrading ships with the required systems. Also, most new-construction ships are being built with shore power technology.

“The EPA Clean Ports Grant is a game-changer for us. It allows the city to implement shore power technology that will drastically reduce emissions from cruise ships in our coastal Alaska community,” said Kat Sorensen, city manager of Seward.

The total cost of the port’s shore power installation is estimated at $50.8 million, and the federal grant will cover roughly 90%. The remaining expense will be paid by the Seward Company, a public-private partnership whose members include Alaska Railroad, Royal Caribbean Group, and Turnagain Marine.

Alaska Railroad owns the land on which the Seward cruise port sits, Turnagain Marine is the construction company building the new port, and Royal Caribbean Group, by supporting the port with consistent ship calls, will enjoy preferential berthing rights for its brands, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises.

“Royal Caribbean made it easy to dream big. At today’s price tag for infrastructure projects, new ideas require long-term thinking and even more support through model public-private partnerships,” said Mickey Richardson, CEO of the Port of Tomorrow and owner of the Seward Company.

“Without Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to shore power, receiving this EPA grant would not be possible,” added Richardson.

New Seward Cruise Port Facility

Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-class ships are equipped with shore power connectivity technology, as are several Celebrity Cruises ships. All three brands routinely operate Alaska cruises seasonally, with Royal Caribbean having the most deployments.

In 2025, Quantum of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, and Anthem of the Seas are slated to sail Alaska voyages, for example.

Seward is a popular port call in southern Alaska. Located on an inlet of the Kenai Peninsula, the destination is the gateway to Kenai Fjords National Park, and is home to the Alaska SeaLife Center.

Other Alaska Ports Move Toward Shore Power

While Seward’s new port, scheduled to debut in May 2026, will not require visiting cruise ships to connect to its shore power grid, other cruise destinations are moving in that direction.

The Port of Seattle recently became the first port in the US to mandate that 100% of all cruise vessels homeported there be shore-power capable and utilize shore power by 2027.

The port has two shore power connections at its Smith Cove Cruise Terminal at Pier 91. Its Pier 66 cruise berth is currently being expanded to add shore power; when that is completed, all cruise berths operated by the Port of Seattle will have shore power connections.