Major Cruise Lines Ranked Worst in Latest Environmental Report

The environmental 2024 Cruise Ship Report Card has been released, and it’s not good.

The annual report, released by Friends of the Earth, reveals that five cruise lines, all under the Carnival Corporation umbrella, received failing grades, while another eight cruise lines were rated with D’s.

The highest accolades, a B+, were awarded only to Hurtigruten and Hurtigruten Expeditions, recognizing their more sustainable operations.

The assessment evaluated 21 major cruise lines, including big names like Disney Cruise Line (B), Norwegian Cruise Line (D+), and Royal Caribbean (D-), across four environmental factors: sewage treatment, water quality and scrubber use, air pollution reduction, and transparency in sharing environmental practices.

Transparency played a significant role in the ratings, as cruise lines that fully disclosed environmental practices to Friends of the Earth received A’s for transparency, whereas those who did not, like Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines, were marked with F’s.

According to Friends of the Earth, “Cruising remains one of the most harmful forms of travel to the environment and human health. Scientists estimate that the cruise industry discharges approximately 1.5 gigatons of toxic exhaust gas scrubber wastewater annually.”

Besides Hurtigruten, Disney Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Viking ranked in the top five.

The Norwegian-based Hurtigruten, which is currently designing what will be the world’s first net-zero cruise ship, Sea Zero, received A’s for air pollution reduction and C’s for sewage treatment. Water quality and scrubber data were not available.

Said the cruise line’s CEO Hedda Felin, “Comprehensive evaluations like this are essential for holding our industry accountable, and we are proud to be recognized as the top-ranked operator.”

She added, “We don’t claim perfection, but progress.”

In contrast, Carnival Corporation, which owns Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises and P&O Australia, Seabourn, Cunard Line, Princess Cruises, Costa Cruises, and AIDA Cruises demonstrated a need for improvement.

Cruise Line Report Card (Image Credit: Friends of the Earth)

The brands rankings scored poorly across all evaluated categories, with Costa Cruises and P&O Cruises notably receiving F’s in three categories and D’s in a fourth, culminating in an overall F ranking.

Carnival Cruise Line received an F in water quality and transparency, a D- in sewage, and a D in air pollution, which led to its F ranking. Seabourn and Cunard scored F’s in all categories except for sewage treatment, where they managed C’s.

The highest grade for a Carnival brand was a C- for P&O Australia.

Cruise Lines Combat Environmental Critiques

Despite the discouraging grades highlighted in report card, many cruise lines are taking substantive steps to address the criticisms and enhance their environmental sustainability.

Carnival Corporation, for example, has been making strides in sustainability efforts. Among these, the transition to liquefied natural gas (LNG) with ships began with Mardi Gras in 2021, and LNG was used to cut sulfur dioxide and particulate matter emissions.

However, Friends of the Earth says, “LNG is a greenwashing fuel source that furthers the climate footprint of these behemoths, creating more air pollution rather than using safer and less polluting fuel sources.”

Carnival Conquest Connecting to PortMiami Shore Power (Photo Credit: Miami-Dade County)

Additionally, Carnival Corporation has installed Advanced Air Quality Systems across its fleet to scrub pollutants from ship exhaust, with many others equipping vessels with similar systems, including Royal Caribbean’s Advanced Emission Purification systems.

In terms of waste management, many operators, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival Corporation fleets, have added advanced waste treatment systems and have comprehensive recycling programs in place.

They have also been equipping their fleets and collaborating with ports around the world to implement shore power capabilities, which Friends of the Earth advocates to reduce air pollution by allowing vessels to turn off diesel engines and connect to local electric grids.

AIDA Cruises, for example, achieved its highest monthly value for shore power usage in June 2024, successfully connecting its ships to shore power for more than 1,400 hours across 45 European ports.

The Friends of the Earth’s Cruise Ship Report Card, which began in 2009, continuously monitors and evaluates the environmental performance of the cruise industry. It covers 21 major cruise lines and 243 cruise ships.