Major Cruise Homeports Keeping Close Eye on Developing Tropical System

A new tropical system has developed near Cuba and is likely to impact multiple Florida homeports over the weekend and into early next week.

While there are no cruises with confirmed storm-related itinerary changes at this time, any travelers departing from Florida over the next few days should stay alert for potential adjustments.

The storm, which is currently centered over Cuba but moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour, only has maximum sustained windspeeds of 30 miles per hour.

The system is expected to strengthen however, and may become an official tropical storm overnight between Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.

As the storm moves across the Straits of Florida, it is expected to turn northward and skirt alongside the peninsula, with landfall somewhere in the Big Bend area where the peninsula transitions into the panhandle.

While the Port of Miami and Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale are well outside the area expected to be impacted by the storm, other Florida homeports are keeping close watch on the system.

Port Tampa Bay on the state’s west coast is likely to see the strongest impact from the storm, which may be directly alongside Tampa Bay throughout the day on Sunday, August 4.

“Port Tampa Bay continues to monitor severe weather in the tropics. At time point in time, there are no impacts to our operations, including departures and arrivals of our cruise partners,” the port’s Friday afternoon weather update stated.

“We encourage individuals cruising from Port Tampa Bay to contact the cruise line they are sailing with, should they have questions or concerns about their cruise itinerary. Any changes to your cruise itinerary, including vessel weather avoidance plans and any portcall changes, will be communicated by the cruise line directly.”

While any impact to Port Tampa Bay is more than 36 hours away, the storm’s track could shift to the east for a more direct impact on the port area. Four different ships could potentially see changes when sailing from Tampa

Two Royal Caribbean International ships are scheduled to set sail from Tampa on Saturday, August 3. Grandeur of the Seas is beginning a 5-night Western Caribbean sailing, while Enchantment of the Seas is beginning a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary on the same day.

On Sunday, August 4, Margaritaville at Sea’s newest ship, Margaritaville Islander, is scheduled to depart Port Tampa Bay on a 5-night Key West and Cozumel sailing.

If the storm system slows somewhat, the Monday, August 5 departure of Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Paradise may also be affected. That Fantasy-class ship is scheduled to set sail on a 6-night Western Caribbean itinerary that day.

In addition to Port Tampa Bay, Port Canaveral on the central-eastern coast of Florida may also have some storm impact if the system shifts further to the east or turns more sharply than anticipated. Any adjustments to sailings from Port Canaveral are likely to be for cruises leaving Sunday or Monday.

“Port Canaveral is closely monitoring the track and possible effects of Potential Tropical Cyclone Four,” the central Florida homeport posted on social media on Friday, August 2. “At this time, there is no impact to Port operations. We recommend our Port community continue to monitor weather updates and be prepared for changes in the storm’s progress.”

On Sunday, August 4, five ships from four different cruise lines are scheduled for Port Canaveral: Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Vista, MSC Cruises’ MSC Seashore, and Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy.

If the storm slows, Port Canaveral’s Monday ships – Utopia of the Seas, Disney Wish, and Carnival Glory – might also be impacted.

It should be noted that there are no changes at this time for sailings from either Port Tampa Bay or Port Canaveral, but cruise lines are keeping a close eye on the storm and will make any adjustments as necessary to ensure safe sailing.

Two Other Florida Ports May Also Be Impacted

Depending on the strength of the storm and the exact track it follows near the Florida peninsula, the Port of Jacksonville may also see disruptions. While only Carnival Elation is sailing from the northeast Florida homeport, the ship is scheduled for Monday, August 5 to begin a 5-night Bahamas itinerary.

The latest predictions for the tropical system show the greatest impact on northeast Florida throughout Monday, but this may change as the speed and intensity of the storm adjusts over the weekend.

Finally, before the storm even begins impacting Florida’s homeports, one of the Sunshine State’s most popular ports of call could be disrupted. Key West is likely to see a strong impact from the storm on Saturday, August 3, though the forecast only has the system as a tropical depression at that time.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sky is scheduled to visit Key West on Saturday as part of a 3-night Bahamas itinerary that also includes Great Stirrup Cay. While the weather may be less than ideal, the slow strengthening of the system may mean it is still possible for the ship to visit Key West with minimal impact.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for further updates on this storm if necessary.