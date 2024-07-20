Iconic Ship Conservancy Requests Extension Before Eviction

The SS United States Conservancy is in a frantic race to protect and preserve the historic ocean liner following months of legal battles and ultimately, an eviction from Pier 82 in Philadelphia.

While the organization is committed to obeying the ruling, they have now filed a motion with the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania asking for their eviction deadline to be extended.

The original deadline requires that the 53,329-gross-ton SS United States be moved by September 12, 2024.

SS United States Docked in Philadelphia (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov)

While the Conservancy is aggressively seeking a new potential berth for the vessel, they have asked for that deadline to be extended to December 5, 2024 to permit more time to ensure the ship’s safety and integrity for the move, as well as to find the right pier for the relocation of “America’s Flagship.”

“While we are doing everything possible to meet the court’s deadline, some factors are beyond the Conservancy’s control. We respect the court’s attempt to come to an equitable decision, and we appreciate how challenging it is to determine the fate of one of the nation’s most historic and iconic symbols,” said Conservancy President Susan Gibbs.

“However, factors including this year’s intense Atlantic hurricane season forecast and the extensive technical preparations associated with the ship’s tow require some additional time to safely implement.”

The Conservancy is not challenging the ruling or arguing against moving the 990-foot-long vessel, only noting that there are unique considerations for the relocation.

“There are numerous regulatory, environmental, logistical, and engineering challenges that must be overcome to safely (and legally) move a vessel as large as the SS United States that has not operated under her own power in decades,” the Conservancy said.

“We are simply asking for a reasonable extension to ensure the Conservancy can investigate all suitable and available locations and prepare the ship for a move, before being compelled to reef or scrap the historic vessel,” clarified Warren Jones, one of the Conservancy’s board members who was also once a passenger aboard the ship.

The request for an extension follows the Conservancy’s urgent campaign to raise $500,000 to cover not only current expenses, but the costs of the relocation as well. That campaign began just last month but has already raised more than $100,000.

The organization is also appealing to state and federal officials, as well as maritime authorities and the US Navy for assistance in finding a suitable berth for the ship.

Ultimately, the hope is that the ship may be properly preserved to share her history with new generations, including not only the vessel itself, but also an extensive collection of artifacts the Conservancy owns.

“The SS United States is a unique historic achievement, and she continues to serve as a unifying and inspiring force at a time of political division and uncertainty. We remain deeply grateful for our global community of supporters who are helping us meet this monumental challenge of securing a safe harbor for America’s Flagship,” said Gibbs.

Cruising in Philadelphia

While Philadelphia has been the nominal homeport for the SS United States since 1996, the vessel has not been open to the public due to her condition and the need for renovations. A limited number of privately-arranged tours have been available, and are still available with sufficient fundraising contributions.

Ironically, the eviction of the ship from Pier 82 is scheduled even as the City of Brotherly Love has announced a new partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line to return cruising to Philadelphia in April 2026.

A new cruise terminal is being developed just down the Delaware River from where the SS United States remains docked until her new home can be found or other arrangements must be made.