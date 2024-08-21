Appeal Denied for Time Extension for America’s Flagship

A federal judge has denied the appeal of the SS United States Conservancy requesting additional time to seek out a new berth and arrange transportation for the decaying ocean liner.

Now, the September 12, 2024 deadline is the firm finale for the ship’s days in Philadelphia, and the vessel’s future remains uncertain.

The motion to appeal the 90-day eviction deadline was filed in July, but has not gone in favor of the Conservancy. Instead, Judge Anita Brody of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania agreed that the ship must vacate Pier 82 no later than September 12.

There is hope, however, as a further extension may be made if the Conservancy has a valid contract for the ship’s relocation by the deadline.

“While our three-month extension to handle logistical, safety, environmental, and regulatory challenges associated with moving the vessel was not granted, we appreciate Judge Brody’s openness to the ship staying at her current pier beyond September 12 should we secure a contract to remove the vessel by that time,” a statement from the Conservancy read.

“We also appreciated her expectation that a good faith negotiation between the Conservancy and Penn Warehousing, the pier operator, for a reasonable extension be undertaken, should that scenario come to pass.”

According to CBS News Philadelphia, the attorney for the plaintiff, Penn Warehousing, noted that there are different options for the ship, including several Florida counties that have expressed interest in using the SS United States hull as part of an artificial reef.

The Conservancy launched a $500,000 fundraising campaign in early July to help fund the ship’s transportation and relocation to a new destination. No confirmation of how much money has been raised is available, but neither have any firm plans been made of where the ship could go.

While the ship is languishing at Pier 82 Penn Warehousing is losing business, particularly since other shipping clients have already expressed interest in using the dock space.

“Even while it solicits half a million dollars from the general public to fund a voyage to nowhere, the Conservancy has studiously ignored offers from at least two entities that stand ready to take charge of the SSUS and remove it from Pier 82 on a timely basis and at no cost to the Conservancy — and in fact to its economic benefit,” Penn Warehousing attorneys noted in a court filing.

The SS United States Conservancy has previously sited difficulties in relocating the ship on such a short deadline, including the forecasted active Atlantic hurricane season. Technical concerns with safely relocating the ship have also been a consideration, but the relocation efforts are continuing at an accelerated pace.

Unfortunately, time has now run out and in just over three weeks, the SS United States must vacate the pier that has been its home since 1996. During that time, various conservation and restorations efforts have been attempted, but the ship has been unable to be fully restored or turned into a usable museum or other historical site.

Will America’s Flagship Be Lost?

It is unclear whether there can be any further emergency appeals or extensions to the eviction deadline, nor what may happen to the ship if it is unable to be moved by September 12 or does not have a contract for relocation by that time.

It is possible the SS United States may be seized by Penn Warehousing, or else the Conservancy could be assessed heavy fines – even millions of dollars – if the ship is not removed by the deadline.

SS United States Docked in Philadelphia (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov)

The 53,392-gross-ton ocean liner was built in the early 1950s and officially entered service in 1952. During her years of active service, she set speed records – unbroken to this day – for transatlantic crossings, and became a symbol of American ingenuity and shipbuilding.

The ship was removed from service in 1969 and for more than 50 years has changed ownership multiple times, and was even briefly owned by Norwegian Cruise Line but without sailing. The SS United States Conservancy purchased the ship in February 2011 and has been continually raising funds and seeking restoration options.

Unfortunately, such plans have not been successful, and after docking fee increases in 2021, finances have dwindled to care for the ship. Her fate yet remains uncertain, but what is certain is that her time is most definitely running out.