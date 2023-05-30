Holland America Unwraps Longer Voyages for Three Ships

Holland America Line announced itineraries for a series of longer cruises, falling under its new “Legendary Voyages” program, that will offer in-depth explorations of Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific in 2024-2025.

Three ships, Westerdam, Zaandam, and Koningsdam, will offer immersive itineraries ranging up to 56 days.

Sailings Are Part of Line’s New ‘Legendary Voyages’ Category

The treasures of Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific are the focus of several lengthy cruises unveiled on May 30 by Holland America Line. The sailings are part of the line’s “Legendary Voyages” cruise category that was introduced earlier this year.

The cruises combine the comprehensive onboard programs that the line’s Grand Voyages are known for, coupled with an extensive array of port calls and numerous overnight stays.

The 2,086-guest Westerdam will operate a 35-day “Australia Circumnavigation” cruise departing Nov. 17, 2024, roundtrip from Sydney, Australia. Westerdam will call at 16 ports in Australia and offer scenic cruising in the Great Barrier Reef, the Ribbon Reef, and Far North Regions.

Overnight calls are set for Freemantle (Perth), Australia, and Hobart, Tasmania, along with a late-night departure from Adelaide. Beyond Australia, the ship will call at Komodo Island.

Holland America Westerdam (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

Following the circumnavigation, Westerdam will remain in Australia to operate 14-day cruises from January through March 2025. Her 14-day “Australia and New Zealand” itinerary will sail roundtrip from Sydney, and between Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand, visiting six ports and Fiordland National Park.

Westerdam will wrap up her season Down Under with a 29-day “South Pacific Crossing” departing March 30, 2025, from Sydney to Vancouver, British Columbia, featuring a dozen port calls in Hawaii, American Samoa, Fiji, and New Caledonia.

Both the 1,432-guest Zaandam and the 2,650-guest Koningsdam will sail “Legendary Voyages” South Pacific itineraries, offering explorations of such exotic destinations as Fiji, Samoa, the Cook and Society Islands, Tahiti, and Hawaii.

“Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific are iconically beautiful locations, but they have so much more to offer which is why they remain high on the bucket list of travelers who are looking to see the world with the ease of a cruise,” said Holland America Line Chief Commercial Officer Beth Bodensteiner.

“The Australia Circumnavigation itinerary is the most in-depth immersion a cruiser can have of the continent, and many of our Legendary Voyages make it possible to visit distant destinations from a North American homeport. These cruises are among some of the most notable we offer,” added Bodensteiner.

Two Ships Explore Jewels of The South Pacific

Zaandam’s “Tales of the South Pacific” voyage is a 51-day itinerary roundtrip from San Diego departing Sept. 30, 2024, although an option to extend the cruise to 56 days is available for cruisers who wish to embark the ship in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sept. 25, and sail the first leg of the trip to San Diego.

Zaandam Cruise Ship

The cruise features 20 port calls in Hawaii, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Niue, Cook and Society Islands, Marquesas, and Tahiti. Overnights are scheduled for Honolulu, Hawaii, and Papeete, Tahiti, along with late-night departures from Honolulu and Suva, Fiji.

Koningsdam’s “Legendary Voyages” cruise is a 35-day “Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas” sailing departing Feb. 15, 2025, and will operate roundtrip from San Diego. The itinerary features four calls in Hawaii and six island calls across the South Pacific. Port overnights are planned for Honolulu, Raiatea, Moorea, and Papeete.

Holland America Line, celebrating its 150th year of operations in 2023, said its “Legendary Voyages” cruise category was inspired in part by guests’ interest in longer cruises.

The line noted that many sailings in this new category are departing from US ports and, in some cases, operating roundtrip from US ports, another convenience guests are enthusiastic about.

In a time-limited promotion, cruisers who book select 2024-2025 Australia/New Zealand cruises with the Have It All premium package also will receive a Signature Beverage Package, the Surf Wi-Fi package, and free prepaid Crew Appreciation tips.