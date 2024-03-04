Holland America Line Bucket List Sailings Open Up

Holland America Line has opened up new Panama Canal and Hawaii cruises for 2025 and 2026, giving guests more opportunities to set sail for these bucket list destinations.

Five ships from five North American homeports will offer these sailings, some with brand new ports of call and with cruise lengths from 15-22 nights for the ultimate in vacation flexibility.

Holland America Line Panama Canal Itineraries

Sailing through the Panama Canal is a true bucket list voyage for many cruise travelers, and Holland America Line is making it easier and more exciting than ever with its new 2025-2026 itineraries.

The cruise line has added Acajutla, El Salvador on most Panama Canal itineraries, bringing guests to a new and exciting port of call and making the voyage even more unique with outstanding tour options.

“We know a Panama Canal transit is a once-in-a-lifetime experience many of our guests are seeking, and by adding Acajutla to select voyages, we’re making it even more memorable,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer.

“Guests can discover the ‘Pompeii of the Americas’ with a shore excursion to Joya de Cerén archaeological site, where they’ll explore a Mayan farming village remarkably preserved under volcanic ash.”

Guests will be able to explore ancient Mayan ruins, visit stunning waterfalls, tour a cacao plantation, and enjoy all the intimacy of a daylight transit through the famous Panama Canal locks with expert commentary on the open decks.

Three ships will be offering Panama Canal voyages, including Eurodam, Koningsdam, and Zuiderdam. The Pinnacle-class Koningsdam will actually be making her very first transit, a notable occasion in any ship’s history.

Holland America Koningsdam (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

Travelers will have their choice of departure ports for memorable Panama Canal cruises, including Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego, Miami, or Fort Lauderdale. Depending on the sailing date and cruise length, other ports of call may include destinations in Aruba, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Turks and Caicos, California, and Canada.

Also included on many Panama Canal sailings is a stop at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island in the Bahamas, ensuring guests an exclusive and enjoyable visit.

Options for Hawaii Sailings

Visiting the Aloha State is another cruise voyage on many travelers’ must-sail lists, and Holland America Line is offering amazing options with both roundtrip itineraries from either San Diego or Vancouver, as well as one-way voyages that start in Vancouver and end in San Diego.

Koningsdam, Zaandam, and Nieuw Amsterdam will all be sailing in Hawaii, and it’s especially notable that it will be Nieuw Amsterdam‘s first season in the tropical paradise.

Holland America Cruise in Hawaii (Photo Credit: Dennis MacDonald)

To bring guests a special taste of Hawaii, Nieuw Amsterdam offers the freshest seafood at Morimoto by Sea, while Koningsdam and Zaandam will also offer special “pop-up dinners” featuring the restaurant’s outstanding menu on select nights.

Read Also: Best Things to Do in Honolulu, Hawaii for Cruisers

Depending on the itinerary and sailing date, guests will visit a variety of top Hawaiian ports – Nawiliwili, Kahului, Hilo, and Kona. Many voyages also feature an overnight in Honolulu, giving guests extended time to explore the capital of Hawaii.

Exceptional Rates and Deals

Cruise-only fares for Panama Canal sailings begin at $1,779 per person (based on double occupancy), while Hawaii cruises start at $1,579. Port fees, taxes, and individual expenses are additional.

For a limited time, Holland America Line is offering bonuses for travelers who book the “Have It All” premium package, which already includes shore tours, specialty dining, a beverage package, and Wi-Fi access. In addition, guests will also get free prepaid gratuities as well as upgrades to the beverage and Wi-Fi packages.

With Holland America Line recently having smashed its own single-day booking record with great cruise deals, these unique and highly desirable itineraries are sure to fill quickly an interested guests will want to make their reservations soon to secure their preferred vessel and sailing date.