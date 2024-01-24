Cruise Line Smashes Single-Day Booking Record Once Again

The new year is getting off to a prosperous start at Holland America Line. The premium brand revealed it has set impressive new booking records in January 2024, for the highest single-day sales in its history and best booking week during a Wave Season.

Holland America Sees Best ‘Wave Season’ Week Ever

Holland America Line eclipsed its record for single-day sales on January 16, 2023, breaking a record it set on July 11, 2023 by 18%. The new record represents the line’s best sales day since its founding in 1873.

The cruise line is also celebrating its best bookings week during Wave Season, the January to March timeframe when cruise brands roll out their best promotional deals of the year. During the week that ended on January 19, 2024, about one-third of the bookings were for Alaska voyages.

Holland America Line is a leader in the Alaska market, as the line typically deploys at least half of its 11-ship fleet to the region for seasonal sailings. The brand is considered a pioneer in Alaska cruising and recently expanded its popular “Alaska Up Close” programming that features cultural, educational, and culinary activities tied to the Native Alaskan experience.

Diving deeper into the cruise line’s booking data, the reservations made during the record-breaking January week show that 22% of bookings are for 2025 or later, indicating the stability and resiliency of the industry continues to grow.

Holland America Line Ships in Victoria, British Columbia (Photo Credit: The Bold Bureau / Shutterstock)

“Stacking records on top of records is a sign of continued strength for our business and an endorsement from our guests that they are truly having the time of their lives exploring the world with us,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“Our position as the cruise line with the most visits to Alaska’s glaciers and more ways to see wildlife is resonating, and we’re pleased to see so many guests already planning their 2025 vacations,” Antorcha added.

Six Holland America Line ships will ply Alaskan waters in 2024, offering a wide range of 7-night cruises, including both northbound and southbound sailings between Whittier (Anchorage) and Vancouver, British Columbia. Guests who prefer a roundtrip sailing from a single homeport can choose options from Vancouver or Seattle.

Natural scenery is the highlight of any Alaska cruise, and every Holland America Line itinerary includes a visit to one or more of Alaska’s iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier, or Tracy Arm.

Holland America Line in Alaska (Photo Credit: Jennifer G. Lang)

A sample 7-day “Alaska Explorer” cruise aboard the 2,100-guest Eurodam, sailing roundtrip from Seattle in July, calls at Victoria, British Columbia; Ketchikan, Juneau, and Sitka, Alaska; and provides scenic cruising at Icy Point Strait and Glacier Bay National Park.

Similar cruise options are on sale for 2025, along with a series of 17 cruisetours that the line announced in November 2023. A new 14-day “Ultimate Denali” tour, for example, includes a 7-day voyage and a land component featuring two nights in Denali National Park, a 1-night stay in Homer, Alaska, and other adventures.

Promotional Deals Offered For a Limited Time

Holland America Line’s “Wave Season” offers provide substantial savings and extra perks to guests who book by certain cut-off dates.

The line’s “Time of Your Life” sale is offered to guests making new bookings through Feb. 29, 2024, which includes the “Have It All” premium cruise package. On select sailings, guests receive a stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for children, and reduced deposits.

Cruisers who book sooner — before Jan. 31, 2024, also receive up to a $500 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on cruise length. The “Have It All” promotion covers some shore excursions, dining and beverage packages, a WiFi plan, and other perks.