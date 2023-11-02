Holland America Adds Venue Created by Famous Japanese Chef

Another celebrity chef is poised to bring his cuisine creations to the high seas, this time aboard Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam. Japanese Chef Masaharu Morimoto will soon open a permanent dining venue on the ship, featuring Asian-inspired dishes and fresh fish.

Nieuw Amsterdam to Feature Morimoto By Sea

Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam will soon become the first in the fleet to present a new dining venue created by Japanese Chef Masaharu Morimoto, the star of “Iron Chef” and “Iron Chef America.” The venue, Morimoto By Sea, will be a permanent dining space offering exclusive dinners onboard the 2,500-guest ship.

In September 2023 Holland America Line had announced the Morimoto By Sea pop-up restaurant that is offered once per cruise onboard other ships in either the Pinnacle Grill or the Tamarind restaurant.

The new permanent Morimoto By Sea will debut on Nieuw Amsterdam’s December 16, 2023 sailing, a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise with port calls at St. Thomas, Turks & Caicos, and Half Moon Cay, the cruise line’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Chef Morimoto was named Holland America Line’s Fresh Fish Ambassador in September, and in that capacity was tapped to oversee the cruise line’s new Global Fresh Fish initiative, a program that enables the line to source fresh fish from 60 ports worldwide.

Signature Restaurant Elevates Ship’s Dining Options

Aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, the new eatery will be situated next to the Tamarind restaurant on Deck 11, which offers the cuisine of Southeast Asia, China, and Japan. Morimoto By Sea will serve a multi-course, Asian-inspired dinner menu specializing in seafood, and with other choices such as beef, chicken, and vegetarian options. Vegan dishes also will be available as will a full sushi menu.

Morimoto By Sea (Photo Credit: Holland America Line)

“Featuring cuisine from an esteemed culinary authority like Chef Morimoto in his signature restaurant elevates our specialty dining experience for guests on Nieuw Amsterdam,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services at Holland America Line.

“The menu showcases a symphony of flavors and the freshest ingredients, reflecting the highest standards of culinary excellence from both Holland America Line and Chef Morimoto. We’re thrilled to welcome guests there nightly on Nieuw Amsterdam.”

Read Also: Holland America Brings Guests Back to Maui With Special Cause

Reservations for Morimoto By Sea can be made in advance of sailing using Holland America Line’s Navigator App or may be made on board the ship. There will be a cover charge of $55 (USD) per person, plus an 18% gratuity fee.

“The creation of this new restaurant has been a new and exciting experience, and I look forward to sharing my culinary passion with guests aboard Nieuw Amsterdam,” said Chef Morimoto. “Morimoto By Sea will bring exceptional flavors and one-of-a-kind dishes to guests sailing around the world with Holland America Line.”

Chef Morimoto (Photo Credit: Holland America Line)

While Morimoto By Sea is the chef’s first ocean-going eatery, he currently owns restaurants in New York, Philadelphia, Mumbai, Mexico City, and Tokyo, among other distinctive locations.

Nieuw Amsterdam is the only ship to feature the permanent Morimoto restaurant, and the cruise line has not indicated whether the venue might be added to other ships in the future.

Morimoto Menu Will Delight Seafood, Sushi Lovers

The exclusive menu at Morimoto By Sea is sure to excite any fish aficionados, lovers of Asian food, or just foodies interested in new and unique dishes.

To start a meal, appetizers will include a Sushi Plate that can be traditional or may be vegetarian upon request; Morimoto Fresh Tuna Pizza with anchovy aioli and Kalamata olives; Pork Gyoza Dumpling with a scallion ginger sauce; and other tasty bites including ramen, sashimi tacos, and sticky ribs.

Morimoto Cuisine (Photo Credit: Holland America Line)

Main course choices offer Crispy Fried Whole Market Fresh Fish with sweet and spicy chili sauce and pickled vegetables; Angry Lobster Pad Thai with Maine lobster, rice noodles, and Thai red curry sauce; Broiled Beef Tenderloin steak served with Japanese-style mushroom sauce; and Chicken Teriyaki, among other items.

Guests with a sweet tooth will want to try some of Chef Morimoto’s desserts, such as Dark Chocolate Sphere, with ganache, marshmallow, and hot chocolate sauce; and Baked Tofu Cheesecake, served with mango and pineapple salsa.

Nieuw Amsterdam, a Signature-class ship that launched in 2009, is sailing 7- and 14-day Eastern Caribbean and Tropical Caribbean cruises roundtrip from Port Everglades through late March 2024.