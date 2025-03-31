Holland America Details Private Island Upgrades for Caribbean Season

Guests interested in Caribbean getaways for Holland America Line’s 2026-2027 season will find more relaxation than ever with pampering upgrades at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

The cruise line’s award-winning private destination in the Bahamas – renamed in December 2024 to highlight its relaxation vibes – will feature even more enhanced experiences and luxury for everyone to enjoy.

A wide range of upgrades are planned for RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay. Cabanas, villas, and 2-person canopy loungers will all be updated, and all beach facilities will likewise be upgraded.

The island’s dining options are also being refreshed and will include food trucks with island-only treats and bites, as well as refurbishments to the Lobster Shack and food court. For visitors who prefer some liquid refreshment, Aperol Spritz tricycles and Bacardi Beach Buggies will be delivering beverages throughout the island.

“The Caribbean, with its crystal-clear blue waters and sandy beaches, is the perfect destination to unwind — and we’re enhancing the guest experience to ensure the most relaxing vacation possible,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development.

“Whether on board or at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, guests will feel immersed in the Caribbean’s charm and the award-winning, personalized service Holland America is known for.”

For an even more exclusive day, guests can opt for the beach club experience. This will include priority tendering to make the most of every moment on the island, as well as waiter service, private beach access, upgraded furniture, and outstanding ship views for that picture-perfect vacation selfie.

While everyone has a different definition of relaxation, guests who want to be a bit more active will enjoy the new pickleball courts on the island, while shoppers enjoy fantastic local shopping venues.

Of course, some cruisers might prefer to stay onboard their ship even when visiting the island. In this case, the new adults-only Signature Pool Experience will be available on Caribbean sailings.

This premium venture will focus on the Sea View Pool with spa-like amenities (bring me a glass of the cucumber water!) such as cold towels and sunglass cleaning. On sea days, live music will create a relaxing ambient atmosphere.

Visiting RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay on New Caribbean Itineraries

The new enhancements at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay will be prominently featured in Holland America Line’s Caribbean itineraries from October 2026 through April 2027. During that popular sailing season, six of the cruise line’s 11 ships will be offering sailings from 7-14 nights.

Especially geared to provide the ultimate relaxing getaway, Holland America Line is offering more than 70 sailings of 9+ days – more than any other cruise line sailing in the Caribbean. Eleven unique expanded itineraries give guests plenty of options.

Ships will be homeported at both Fort Lauderdale and Miami, offering guests convenient options for various itineraries.

Zuiderdam at Half Moon Cay (Photo Credit: Holland America Line)

Of special note is a themed voyage in partnership with The History Channel to the Southern Caribbean and the coveted “ABC” islands – Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao. Offered aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, the 9-night voyage departs October 30, 2026 and also includes a call to the new Cabo Rojo port in the Dominican Republic.

Classic 7-night voyages will be available Eurodam, Zuiderdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, and Nieuw Statendam, while Rotterdam will offer a stunning 11-night Eastern Caribbean holiday sailing over both Christmas and New Year’s.

Likewise, Volendam will be offering a 14-night voyage over both holidays with eight ports of call, departing Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, December 22, 2026. The special highlight will be a late-night call to Aruba from noon until 11 p.m. Other ports include Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Barbados.

So many options give travelers great control over their Caribbean cruise, with ports of call that include Jamaica, Cozumel, the Cayman Islands, Grand Turk, Key West, St. Thomas, Antigua, Costa Rica, Panama, and more, depending on ship, sailing date, and cruise length.

With so much to choose from, guests can certainly find a way to relax at exactly the Caribbean destinations that evoke the very best of the cruising life for their vacation preferences.