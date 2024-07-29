Holland America Details Extraordinary Celestial Cruises for Guests

Holland America Line is launching a new series of cruises to give guests front-row seats to extraordinary celestial events across Europe.

Starting July 31, 2024, travelers can book these special Celestial Cruises to witness events like the Northern Lights, a total solar eclipse, and the summer solstice above the Arctic Circle.

“After the excitement and success around of 2024 eclipse cruises, we knew our guests were looking for additional opportunities to get a front-row seat for some of the world’s most special natural spectacles,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

Total Eclipse (Photo Credit: Orlowski Designs LLC)

The new itineraries follow on the heels of the cruise line’s popular 2024 Solar Eclipse at Sea itineraries. Holland America Line’s Koningsdam and Zaandam were able to experience the totality of April 8’s total solar eclipse as it traveled off the coast of Mexico, to the delight of its 2,650 and 1,432 passengers, respectively.

Koningsdam departed San Diego and headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before spending a day at sea for the eclipse as Zaandam traveled from San Diego to Mazatlan, Mexico, for the rare celestial event.

“We’re positioning our ships in the perfect location for guest to see the eclipse,” said Bill Prince, vice president for Holland America Line ahead of the cruises. “For many, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We’re known for creating immersive programing, and this will be an unforgettable live event.”

To keep the celestial spirit going, the new 2026 cruises will feature three Solar Eclipse Cruises, positioning ships in the fleet under the path of totality for the August 12, 2026, solar eclipse.

Guests on the solar eclipse cruises can look forward to lectures from scientific experts, themed activities, and proper eclipse glasses to ensure the safety of all guests.

In addition, the cruise line is offering inaugural Northern Lights Cruises in 2026. With an active aurora forecast, passengers can enjoy extensive explorations of Norway, featuring overnight stays in Alta and multiple days above the Arctic Circle.

Guests on Northern Light voyages will have the option to sign up for wake-up calls whenever the aurora borealis is visible.

Unique Itineraries Witnessing Celestial Events

Three Solar Eclipse Cruises are scheduled to take place in 2026, with Oosterdam bringing guests to witness the eclipse off the coast of Spain while the Nieuw Statendam does the same off the coast of Iceland. Zuiderdam will also be in position for the eclipse during its Voyage of the Vikings.

The first solar eclipse cruise, the 35-day Voyage of the Vikings, is a roundtrip voyage from Boston, Massachusetts. Departing on July 18, 2026, with up to 1,964 passengers, the 82,318–gross-ton ship the cruise will be in the path of totality off the western coast of Iceland.

The itinerary includes calls at various ports in Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Northern Ireland, as it follows the path of ancient Viking sailors.

Holland America Line’s Koningsdam

The second option is a 28-Day Legendary Voyage aboard the 99,500–gross-ton Nieuw Statendam. Departing July 25, 2026, from Dover, England, or Rotterdam, The Netherlands, the ship’s roundtrip journey will also bring passengers into the path of totality at sea off the northwest coast of Iceland.

The itinerary includes stops in Norway, Iceland, Greenland, the Faroe Islands, and Scotland.

Finally, 1,964-guests on Oosterdam can get a glimpse of total darkness on a 13-day Mediterranean Solar Eclipse option. Sailing from Lisbon, Portugal, on August 9, 2026, the cruise will be at sea during the eclipse as it sails to Piraeus, Greece, via stops in Spain, France, Italy, and Montenegro.

Various Northern Lights options are also available, with the first departing from Rotterdam on October 4, 2026, aboard the 114,044-gross-ton Rotterdam. The 14-day journey will travel to various Norwegian ports and Lerwick in the Shetland Islands before concluding in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Additionally, Nieuw Statendam will travel from Dover, England, to Rotterdam and back, to provide a 15- and a 14-day journey to see the Northern Lights at numerous Norwegian calls.

For those wanting to experience the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, Nieuw Statendam will travel above the Arctic Circle for the June 21, 2026, event.

With roundtrip departures available from Rotterdam or Dover, the 2,666–passenger ship will provide a 14-day excursion on its North Cape Solstice cruise.