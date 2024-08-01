Holland America Details 2026 European Season With Four Ships

Holland America Line has released its 2026 European season for booking, with itineraries ranging from 7-night sailings to a whopping 42-night extravaganza.

Four different ships are offering a diverse season of options, including transatlantic crossings, Canary Island getaways, Mediterranean explorations, and Northern European adventures.

All the new itineraries are now available for booking, with substantial discount savings through the Have It All premium package and a variety of free upgrades.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

The cruise line’s loyalty program, the Mariner Society, also offers an early booking bonus with up to $400 in onboard credit if travelers book by October 29, 2024.

Four ships are included in the 2026 European season – Oosterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam, and Zuiderdam.

Homeported from five cities along a classic Mediterranean route, the 82,305-gross-ton, Vista-class Oosterdam will offer itineraries from 7-14 nights. Discerning travelers looking for even more options can combine routes for a more immersive experience, with routes up to 21 nights with no repeat ports of call.

Oosterdam will offer homeports from Lisbon, Athens (Piraeus), Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia), and Venice (Trieste). Of special interest will be the ship’s August 9, 2026 departure from Lisbon, a 13-night Solar Eclipse voyage with an overnight call in Barcelona and debarkation in Athens.

“There’s so much to see throughout the Mediterranean region and by creating itineraries from multiple homeports we’re giving our guests the opportunity to explore more ports and countries in an exciting way we haven’t offered before,” said Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

“The range of options we’ve put together really allows travelers to choose their own, ideal Mediterranean adventure.”

Grigsby also notes that guest feedback has been instrumental in developing the 2026 itineraries, including popular ports of call – such as the cruise line’s first return to St. Tropez, France in more than 15 years.

For travelers interested in northern destinations, both Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam – Pinnacle-class ships at 99,863 gross tons – will be offering departures from Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Nieuw Statendam will also offer select sailings from Dover for convenience from that UK homeport.

“We’re excited to see both Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam returning to homeport in our historic home,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Aboard the two ships, guests can experience over 80 ports across 20 countries, as far west as the Canary Islands in Spain, and as far east as Finland and the Baltic States.”

Itineraries will include the Norwegian fjords, Iceland, and the Baltic and Scandinavian capital cities. Four brand new ports of call are also part of the various itineraries: Aberdeen, Scotland; Kalundborg, Denmark; Odda, Norway; and Portsmouth, England.

Meanwhile, Zuiderdam will offer an astonishing 35-night “Voyage of the Vikings” that is part of the cruise line’s Legendary Voyages series.

Departing Boston, Massachusetts on July 18, 2026, the roundtrip sailing is a special itinerary for the total solar eclipse on August 12. Ports of call will include destinations in Maine, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and Ireland.

In total, the four ships will offer six “Celestial Cruises” with opportunities to see the northern lights, the summer solstice above the Arctic Circle, or the total solar eclipse.

Impressive Numbers in Europe for Holland America Line

With more and more travelers eager to explore Europe via cruise ship, Holland America Line is offering impressive numbers in 2026. A total of 11 departure cities across eight countries will be available, including US departures from Boston and Fort Lauderdale.

Read Also: Holland America Line Unveils 132- and 93-Day World Cruises from US in 2026

The ships will visit 20 countries through the season, with more than 80 ports of call. In 12 of those ports, overnight visits will allow travelers to truly experience all the destination has to offer, including such iconic cities as Alexandria, Naples, Istanbul, and Oslo. Furthermore, 19 cities will feature late night departures, including Belfast, Halifax, Dubrovnik, Liverpool, and Mykonos.

A total of six transatlantic sailings are also available in the season with both eastbound and westbound cruises aboard Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Oosterdam.

With such impressive numbers, Holland America Line cruisers will be hard-pressed to choose just one European sailing to enjoy in 2026!