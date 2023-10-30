Holland America Brings Guests Back to Maui With Special Cause

In August this year, a large part of Maui was devastated by terrible wildfires. Holland America Line now aims to bring tourism back to Maui, with the addition of guests being able to donate additional funds and participate in fundraisers while sailing to the Hawaiian Islands.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is encouraging people to visit the parts of Maui unaffected by the wildfires, to enable tourism to pick up again. Holland America Line, on its part, is offering guests steeply discounted cruises to boost tourism numbers.

Cruising to Revive Tourism

In a bid to rekindle tourism in Maui, Holland America Line has unveiled a new offer for its upcoming cruises to Hawaii. The cruise line is offering savings of up to 25% on all fall 2023 through spring 2024 Hawaii departures.

The itineraries, ranging from 16 to 35 days, will sail roundtrip from San Diego, California, or from San Diego to Vancouver, Canada, featuring stops at the Hawaiian ports of Honolulu, Hilo, Kahului, Kona, and Nawiliwili.

The announcement comes after Hawaii Governor Josh Green urged people in August this year to return to Maui, following the devastating wildfires that ravaged parts of the island.

“All the other areas of Maui, and the rest of Hawai’i, they’re safe, they’re open and they’re available,” Green said. “The mystique and love here, the aloha, is here for you, and the reason I say that is because when you come you will support our local economy and help speed the recovery of the people that are suffering right now,” Green said.

Volendam and Koningsdam Sailing to Hawaii

Cruises onboard the 61,214 gross tons Volendam and the 99,863 gross tons Koningsdam all feature an overnight or late-night departure from Honolulu, besides the calls to Hilo, Kahului, Kona, and Nawiliwili. Guests will also be able to visit Ensenada, Mexico, as well as Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Sailings depart between November 2023, and April 2024, and range in length between 16 and 18 days. All cruises sail roundtrip from San Diego, or from San Diego to Vancouver, Canada.

Holland America Koningsdam (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

Holland America Line also offers several Collectors’ Voyages that combine a Hawaii cruise with a Mexico sailing, and a 35-day “Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas” Legendary Voyage.

Also included in the offer that Holland America Line introduced today, October 30, is Koningsdam‘s 22-day Solar Eclipse Cruise. The cruise will sail along the coast of Mexico for the eclipse before crossing to Hawaii.

Beth Bodensteiner, the Chief Commercial Officer at Holland America Line: “Our Hawaii sale is an incredible opportunity to take advantage of exceptional rates on cruises that perfectly blend sea days and beautiful ports, so guests can really experience the ships as well as the Hawaiian Islands.”

Fundraising for Maui’s Recovery

In addition to reinvigorating tourism, Holland America Line is also introducing several efforts to aid Maui’s recovery from the recent wildfires.

Through their On Deck for a Cause program, guests are invited to contribute a minimum of $25 to partake in a non-competitive 5k walk around the ship’s deck. The funds raised will be directed to Direct Relief, an organization providing essential medical resources to the island.

Holland America On Deck for a Cause

“Our Hawaii cruises also are special because we’re raising funds through On Deck for a Cause to help Maui recover from the devastating fires, and our guests and team members appreciate being part of the effort,” Bodensteiner continued.

Bringing the tourism industry back to strength on Maui is one aspect that will bring economic benefits to the local population, helping them recover from the hardships they endured.

It is something that is often overlooked when people consider the cruise industry: the ways in which two cruise ships, such as Volendam and Koningsdam can help in the recovery after disasters.