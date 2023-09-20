Holland America to Bring Fresh Fish Aboard All Cruise Ships

Holland America Line, a premium brand of Carnival Corporation, is rolling out an ambitious program that will bring fresh fish aboard all of its ships from 60 ports worldwide.

The plan also includes a new pop-up restaurant serving fish cuisine fleet-wide, and the naming of a top chef as the line’s “Fresh Fish Ambassador.”

Holland America to Begin Roll-Out of New Menu Items

Ships sailing in the Holland America Line fleet will soon source fresh fish from 60 global ports, bringing some 80 types of fish to its menus. Under the plan, fresh fish will go from port to plate within 48 hours, and be added to dining room menus on some ships as soon as this week.

Celebrity Chef Masaharu Morimoto has been tapped to serve as Holland America Line’s “Fresh Fish Ambassador,” and will oversee the fresh fish cuisine plus operate a new pop-up fish restaurant, which will begin rolling out in November 2023 and expand fleet-wide in 2024.

Chef Morimoto, the star of “Iron Chef” and “Iron Chef America,” and now executive producer and head judge for Roku’s Sushi Master, is known for integrating Western and Japanese ingredients. He owns restaurants in New York, Philadelphia, and other US cities, and in international cities such as Mumbai, Mexico City, and Tokyo.

Holland America Fish

“We know fresh fish is part of our guests’ daily lifestyle, and when they come on board, we are excited to expand their options beyond what they have access to at home,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“The ability to source and prepare so many types of fish globally is a testament to our outstanding culinary team. From yellowtail snapper in the Caribbean to barramundi in Australia, the variety of fresh fish we offer is unrivaled in the cruise industry,” Antorcha added.

Under the new program, Chef Morimoto’s dishes and all seafood dishes served across Holland America Line dining venues will be sourced and prepared as part of the global fresh fish network.

Holland America Line was the first cruise brand to serve fresh and certified sustainable Alaska seafood on board its ships in Alaska, where its sea-to-table dining experience is part of the line’s Alaska Up Close immersive program. With this latest initiative, the line is expanding the idea globally.

Pop-up Fish Restaurant Also to Debut Soon

Chef Morimoto’s pop-up restaurant, called Morimoto by Sea, will be staged in either the Tamarind or Pinnacle Grill specialty dining venues, both of which recently saw price increases on certain items. The eatery will be offered at least once per cruise and will include a specialty dining cover charge of $55 per person. Menus will include vegetarian and vegan options.

Chef Morimoto’s exclusive alcoholic beverages, such as Morimoto Brut Rosé and Sake Junmai Morimoto, will complement his fresh fish cuisine at the pop-up venue.

Holland America Fish

“Embarking on this type of culinary journey at sea is a first for me, and I am excited to bring my passion for fresh fish and fresh ingredients onto Holland America Line’s fleet,” said Chef Morimoto.

“I chose to partner with Holland America Line because we share a commitment and passion for fresh and regionally inspired foods, and you will see that come to life in the special dishes and pop-up experience we’ve created together,” added Morimoto.

Some of Chef Morimoto’s dining room menu options include Crispy Fried Whole Market Fresh Fish, with a sweet spicy chili sauce; Ishiyaki Buri Bop, featuring Pacific yellowtail on rice and cooked tableside in a hot stone bowl; and Angry Lobster Pad Thai, featuring Maine lobster with rice noodles and Thai red curry sauce.

Along with the main courses, the new offerings from Chef Morimot will include appetizers, side dishes, and desserts. But don’t worry: The desserts will not be from the sea. Guests can look forward to sweet treats like Dark Chocolate Sphere, cheesecake, and White Chocolate Lime Ganache.