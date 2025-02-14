Halifax’s Longest Cruise Season Ever Expected to Break Records

When Viking Cruises’ 378-passenger Viking Polaris arrives in port on April 4, 2025, it will kick off Port Halifax’s 2025 cruise season that will not end until AIDA Cruises’ 2,050-guest AIDAdiva departs on November 19, 2025.

At over seven months in length, the port will mark its longest season in its more than 250-year history.

Nearly 330,000 guests are set to call on the eastern Canadian port and its harbor town, surrounded by rolling hills, rocky shores, and numerous lakes.

Of the 188 scheduled calls to Port Halifax will be six inaugural visits, including the much-anticipated first North American port of call for Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, the 2,770-passenger Brilliant Lady.

The new ship, wrapping up construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, is set to kick off her inaugural season in New York City on September 5, 2025, but not before calling in Halifax on August 31.

Also visiting the port for the first time will be Silversea Cruises’ Silver Dawn on May 24, Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess on July 31, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Splendor on September 14, Oceania Cruises’ Allura on September 26, and French cruise line Le Champlain’s Ponant on October 17.

Halifax will also enjoy 52 multiple ship days during the season, with its peak months found in the summer months of June, July, and August.

On September 30, Norwegian Cruise Line, Windstar Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Virgin Voyages, Holland America Line, and Swan Hellenic will all be in port together, bringing nearly 10,000 passengers to the shores of Canada on the port’s first five-ship day of the year.

Another five-ship day will feature vessels from Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line arriving on October 16.

Just five days later, on October 21, five more ships will call together from Crystal, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Silversea Cruises, Azamara, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Additionally, the port will welcome 13 tendering calls during its 2025 season.

“We’re pleased to share this year’s schedule, and we look forward to the return of cruise ships and cruise guests to the Halifax Seaport,” said Halifax Port Authority President and CEO Fulvio Fracassi.

“We know advance planning and preparations are important for our tourism partners, including the many local businesses like restaurants, stores, and attractions contributing to guest experiences,” Fracassi added.

“The cruise industry makes and important contribution to Nova Scotia’s tourism sector.”

Cruise Ship Docked in Halifax (Photo Credit: Simona Donkova / Shutterstock)

Enhanced Services and Sustainability

Halifax is not only extending its season but also enhancing guest experiences and emphasizing sustainability. The port will continue to offer shore power connections and Environmental Shipping Index (ESI) rebates to visiting vessels, promoting environmentally friendly practices among its guests.

Earlier this week, Canada awarded $25 CAD million to the Halifax Port Authority for sustainable environmental infrastructure to refuel alternative fuel-powered vessels and establish a hydrogen production facility.

The 2025 season will also see upgrades that will include new digital signage, an enhanced public address system, better wayfinding, and the addition of new murals to enrich passenger experiences at the dockside.

Additionally, the port is installing water bottle filing stations and an interactive information booth at Pavilion 22 in partnership with Discover Halifax to promote exploration of the area.