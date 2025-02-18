First Time Cruiser Tries out “America’s Worst Rated Cruise”

First cruise ever or the worst cruise ever? For one YouTuber, it was supposed to be both.

While the usually low prices on Margaritaville at Sea sailings are tempting, overwhelmingly negative reviews are raising serious questions if it is even worth the trip.

Guests have frequently reported issues with the drink packages, getting overcharged for various reasons, and just an all around lack of communication from the crew members.

After seeing the hundreds of negative reviews online, content creator Tonio Guajardo decided to set the record straight by taking his first ever cruise on Margaritaville at Sea’s Paradise.

He booked the cheapest cruise he could find, which was a $49 per-person room for a 2-night round-trip cruise out of Florida’s Port of Palm Beach.

The 1,680-guest vessel currently offers 2, 3, and 4-night cruises to Key West and the Bahamas – and Guajardo did the 2-night Grand Bahama Getaway itinerary, which makes one stop in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Once onboard, Guajardo rated his experience using the four common criteria used in cruise reviews: the room, activities, food, and excursions – and the 34-year-old ship was better than he was expecting.

Beginning with his interior cabin, Guajardo, who is on the tall side at 6’1″, boasted about how spacious it was – noting that the room had a large bed, a desk, and even an extra pull-down bunk bed.

Despite the lack of a window, he thought the room was a great deal for what he paid.

Moving onto the food, the creator tried out the ship’s complimentary buffet – with the lackluster options leaving something to be desired.

Guajardo quickly left the buffet and went to Frank & Lola’s Pizzeria for dinner. While it is an extra cost, he did seem to enjoy the food more than at the buffet.

On his second night, he tried the ship’s JWB Steakhouse, which actually has good reviews compared to the ship’s complimentary dining options. In Guajardo words, “This dinner lived up to the hype.”

The highlight of the trip was the excursion to a private island with the cute – but sometimes dangerous – Bahamian pigs.

“This place is officially one of the most beautiful places I have ever been to,” Guajardo said, adding, “I’ve been very impressed.”

Ultimately, the 52,925-gross ton ship made a good impression – except when it came to the entertainment.

The YouTuber noted that it was not really his taste, but felt the entertainment on a 2-night cruise was not as important as things like the cabin and the excursions.

Watch Guajardo’s YouTube video, which has been viewed more than 1.7 million times since it was posted on January 18, 2025, below:

Does Margaritaville at Sea Deserve the Negativity?

Over time, the two ships that now make up the Margaritaville at Sea fleet have been passed around by various cruise lines.

Both were originally built for Costa Cruises but were sold multiple times before becoming part of Margaritaville at Sea.

Paradise came first in 2022, followed by Islander in 2024 – and it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

Paradise, which launched in 1991, failed a surprise CDC health inspection in May of 2024, scoring an 83 – with 86 and above being a passing score.

The reasons for this score included overcrowding, poor sanitation practices, and food safety concerns.

But good news if you are planning a trip aboard Paradise – it is set to be upgraded by March of 2025. The renovations are targeted at improving all dining areas, cocktail experiences, and entertainment.

Islander, which launched in 2000, has experienced even worse issues recently, including mold in cabins and restaurants, clogged toilets, leaky ceilings, and rolling air conditioning failures.

Many of Guajardo’s subscribers appreciated the honesty of his video – seeing it as a nice contrast to other reviews online.

“No hate on cruise ship channels, but it’s a bit refreshing seeing someone who never been on a cruise ship to review this ship instead of the usual whose been on others. Kind of puts a nice different perspective, more for those on budgets and who are looking for a first cruise themselves,” one viewer shared.

“So refreshing to see a reviewer with an open mind and realistic expectations, too many people out there want the top tier experience but pay the minimum and then complain,” another viewer added.

For a reasonably priced escape, Margaritaville at Sea offers an easy route to the Bahamas for guests with the right mindset.

But do keep in mind that the extreme savings come with trade-offs – expect a simpler experience than a top-tier cruise line.