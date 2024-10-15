Cruise Line Adds Ship-to-Resort Experience in the Bahamas

Starting in January 2025, Margaritaville at Sea’s 1,300-guest Paradise will add itineraries to Nassau, Bahamas, with an excursion option to the Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, giving cruisers a combination at-sea and land-based adventure.

Paradise will offer the cruise line’s first “ship-to-resort” experience as a daylong excursion on 2- to 4-night Bahamas sailings for $99 per person. The Sail and Splash: Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau land tour will provide access to the property’s popular Fins Up! Water Park and other activities.

Since launching in 2022, the two-ship line has operated 2- and 3-night cruises aboard Paradise from Palm Beach, Florida, to Freeport, Bahamas. A 4-night option adds a call in Key West. In 2024 it added a second ship, the 2,600-guest Islander, based at the Port of Tampa and sailing mostly Western Caribbean cruises.

The addition of Nassau as a port of call expands the line’s reach to one of the Caribbean’s biggest ports, which in 2023 welcomed 4.5 million cruise arrivals.

“As we sail into 2025, we’re excited to add the vibrant city of Nassau to our growing list of island destinations,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

“Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau has exceptional amenities, including private access to a spectacular beach on turquoise waters, the thrilling Fins Up! Water Park, FlowRider, lazy river, multiple pools, and a variety of restaurant and bar options,” added Ivy.

The resort is located roughly a 10-minute walk from the Nassau cruise port. Opened in 2021, the resort is situated on Nassau’s popular Junkanoo Beach and is near the city center.

A dozen restaurants and bars are offered at the resort, including JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, the Changes in Latitude bar, and the Graycliff Sky Lounge.

The cruise line’s excursion offer specifies entry into the resort and does not indicate that any food or beverages are included in the $99 fee. The resort also has a full spa, a movie theater, and a retail area, and sports a traditional Bahamian design.

“Through this one-of-a-kind partnership with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re thrilled to welcome cruise passengers to explore, relax, and enjoy our world-class amenities, taking their Margaritaville vacation to the next level,” said Zachary Frangos, general manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau.

“Whether lounging by the pool, splashing in the ocean, or enjoying the high-energy fun of our water park, guests won’t miss a beat as they bring their Margaritaville state of mind from the ship to our tropical resort paradise,” Frangos added.

Margaritaville at Sea Resort in Nassau, Bahamas (Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt)

While the resort option is a new feature for Margaritaville at Sea, the concept is not new to the cruise industry. Cruise lines for years have offered resort-based excursions to guests. Onboard Paradise, other excursions in Nassau will feature city tours, local cuisine and music, visits to Paradise Island, snorkeling, and boating.

Line Discounts New Itinerary as Black Friday Deal

Margaritaville at Sea also has launched its Black Friday Early Access Sale, which is open for bookings. The new two-night Nassau itinerary can be booked for $99 for two people, plus an onboard credit up to $300, and free fares for the third and fourth guest in a cabin.

The cruise line has not revealed how long the sale will be offered. Black Friday is November 29, 2024, but many cruise sales and discounts typically continue through the Thanksgiving weekend.

Paradise entered service in 1991 under the Costa Cruises brand and sailed as Costa Classica until 2018, when she was sold to Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and renamed Grand Classica. The company was rebranded as Margaritaville at Sea in 2021 and the ship was again renamed following a renovation.