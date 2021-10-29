First Fantasy-Class Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Livery

Carnival Paradise becomes the first Fantasy-class Carnival cruise ship to receive the new red, white and blue livery design during dry dock and the eighth in the fleet overall. The vessel is now all shiny and fresh ready to welcome back guests in Spring 2022.

Carnival Paradise Completes Dry Dock

Carnival Cruise Line is now well underway with its fleetwide rollout of the new red, white and blue livery. Carnival Paradise becomes the latest ship to receive the new hull design and the first in the Fantasy class. It’s the first time this type of ship has been seen with the new hull design and thanks to the perfect capture from Million Dreams to Follow.

The livery was painted onto the ship during a dry dock at the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz, Spain. The ship first entered the dock on October 10, 2021, and moved back to the wet dock on October 22.

She is built in 1998 and her length is 262 meters, gross tonnage is 70390 GT and maximum speed is 21 knots.



In addition to the new livery, there was also routine hotel maintenance and cosmetic enhancements. This typically includes new tiling where needed, carpeting, and minor changes in different departments onboard.

The Carnival cruise ship, which first entered service in 1998, has now completed a total of nice dry docks over its lifetime, with 2018 being the biggest due to all the new FUN 2.0 enhancements that were added. With the vessel currently the fourth oldest in the fleet, there may not be many more dry docks to come.

Carnival Paradise remains in Cadiz, Spain and it’s not yet known when she will head back over to the U.S. The ship is not scheduled to restart until Spring 2022, one of the last few to do so. So far, 13 Carnival cruise ships have already resumed operations.

The new livery design on the Fantasy-class vessel is inspired by the navy blue officer uniforms and the Iconic Carnival colors on the funnel. Carnival Magic was the first ship to receive the new design during a dry dock that took place in Marseilles, France, in July and early June.

Since Carnival Magic’s dry dock, a further seven ships have received the new look, including the newly transformed Carnival Radiance, which just recently arrived back in the U.S.

The new Mardi Gras also features the hull artwork, which was added during construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. Next up on the new livery front is the Carnival Sunshine. The vessel is currently receiving the latest look at the shipyard in Cadiz, Spain.

Carnival Paradise is 71,925 gross tone with a guest capacity of 2,124 at double occupancy. Currently, the ship is scheduled to begin cruises in early March out of Tampa, Florida. Carnival Cruise Line will no doubt confirm more details as part of a future restart update.