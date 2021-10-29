Search
First Fantasy-Class Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Livery

The first Fantasy-class Carnival cruise ship receives the new livery design during dry dock and the eighth overall in the fleet.

By Emrys Thakkar

Carnival Paradise Receives New Livery
Photo Credit: @makemesmiletwice (Instagram)

Carnival Paradise becomes the first Fantasy-class Carnival cruise ship to receive the new red, white and blue livery design during dry dock and the eighth in the fleet overall. The vessel is now all shiny and fresh ready to welcome back guests in Spring 2022.

Carnival Paradise Completes Dry Dock

Carnival Cruise Line is now well underway with its fleetwide rollout of the new red, white and blue livery. Carnival Paradise becomes the latest ship to receive the new hull design and the first in the Fantasy class. It’s the first time this type of ship has been seen with the new hull design and thanks to the perfect capture from Million Dreams to Follow.

The livery was painted onto the ship during a dry dock at the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz, Spain. The ship first entered the dock on October 10, 2021, and moved back to the wet dock on October 22.

In addition to the new livery, there was also routine hotel maintenance and cosmetic enhancements. This typically includes new tiling where needed, carpeting, and minor changes in different departments onboard.

The Carnival cruise ship, which first entered service in 1998, has now completed a total of nice dry docks over its lifetime, with 2018 being the biggest due to all the new FUN 2.0 enhancements that were added. With the vessel currently the fourth oldest in the fleet, there may not be many more dry docks to come.

Carnival Paradise remains in Cadiz, Spain and it’s not yet known when she will head back over to the U.S. The ship is not scheduled to restart until Spring 2022, one of the last few to do so. So far, 13 Carnival cruise ships have already resumed operations.

The new livery design on the Fantasy-class vessel is inspired by the navy blue officer uniforms and the Iconic Carnival colors on the funnel. Carnival Magic was the first ship to receive the new design during a dry dock that took place in Marseilles, France, in July and early June.

Carnival Magic With New Livery
Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Since Carnival Magic’s dry dock, a further seven ships have received the new look, including the newly transformed Carnival Radiance, which just recently arrived back in the U.S.

The new Mardi Gras also features the hull artwork, which was added during construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. Next up on the new livery front is the Carnival Sunshine. The vessel is currently receiving the latest look at the shipyard in Cadiz, Spain.

Also Read: Reasons You Need to Take a Carnival Paradise Cruise

Carnival Paradise is 71,925 gross tone with a guest capacity of 2,124 at double occupancy. Currently, the ship is scheduled to begin cruises in early March out of Tampa, Florida. Carnival Cruise Line will no doubt confirm more details as part of a future restart update.

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

And if you like, feel free to cast your vote in the 2021 Cruise Ship Awards covering a range of categories, including best cruise ship and best cruise line.

