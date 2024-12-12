Drink Packages Will Be Capped on MSC Cruises in 2025

MSC Cruises wants its passengers to drink responsibly when sailing with the cruise line, which is why it announced limitations on alcoholic drink packages will begin on voyages taking place on April 1, 2025, and beyond.

Effective for package purchases made after December 18, 2024, the changes include a new daily limit of 15 alcoholic beverages per person on all-inclusive packages, making the packages less inclusive and more restrictive.

“There’ll be plenty of time to savor all our delicious cocktails, beers, wines, and spirits, while also promoting a healthy and balanced approach to indulgence, allowing us to maintain high-quality service whilst creating an enjoyable and responsible atmosphere for all our guests,” said the cruise line in an announcement shared by passengers on social media.

Despite the daily restriction, which resets daily at 6 a.m., most guests had a positive response to the news with comments suggesting 15 alcoholic drinks a day is plenty.

Also, MSC Cruises is not cutting passengers off at 15 alcoholic beverages. Guests who exceed the package limit are allowed to purchase additional beverages at full price.

Non-alcoholic beverages on the packages, including Easy, Easy Plus, Premium Extra, Non-Alcoholic, and Minors Drink packages, will remain unlimited, which includes soft drinks and hot beverages.

Read Also: What is the Carnival CHEERS! Package?

Guests embarking on Grand Voyages or World Cruises will find different package offerings. While World Cruises include a Dine & Drink Package covering beverages during meals, upgrades to broader packages like Easy Plus or Premium Extra are available.

Drink packages can also be used at the cruise line’s private destinations, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas and Sir Bani Yas Island in the U.A.E.

Guests in MSC Yacht Club’s ship-within-a-ship concept will continue to receive unlimited alcoholic beverages.

Despite the changes, prepaid drink packages remain the most cost-effective option, with discounts of up to 15 percent compared to onboard rates. Additionally, all packages now include gratuities.

Drink Package in Line with Industry Standards

MSC Cruises features three packages that include alcoholic drinks. The most basic package is its Easy Package with selected cocktails, spirits, house wines, draft or bottled Heineken, non-alcoholic cocktails, soft drinks, mineral water, espresso, cappuccino, latte, hot tea, and hot chocolate.

The Easy Plus Package includes a variety of frozen and fruit cocktails, well spirits, a variety of draught and bottled bears, protein shakes, a selection of wines by the glass, and a 10 percent discount on bottles of wine purchased on board.

MSC Cruises Ship (Photo Credit: Alexandre Rotenberg)

Selecting the Premium Extra Package includes premium cocktails and spirits, champagne by the glass, and a greater selection of wine and beers. Guests with this package also receive 25 percent off bottled wine and champagne.

The cruise line is not the first to put limitations on its drink packages. Carnival Cruise Line, which just quietly increased its package prices, also stopped alcoholic beverages at 15 drinks per day. However, it does not permit passengers to purchase alcoholic beverages after hitting this limit.

As a company beneath Carnival Corporation, many of its sister cruise lines also have similar limitations, including Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Cunard. Although P&O Cruises has a 15-drink cap in its packages, it allows additional drink purchases after reaching the limit.

Still, other cruise lines do not cap the number of drinks guests can have, including Carnival Corporation’s luxury line, Seabourn, which always offers complimentary premium spirits and fine wines on its ships.

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line also don’t limit drinks. Instead, they cut off guests if they are visibly intoxicated, with Royal Caribbean permitting passengers one drink at a time while Norwegian allows two at a time – one for each hand.