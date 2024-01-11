Disney Unveils New River Cruise Options for 2025

Two new river cruise itineraries that highlight top destinations in Holland and Belgium are on the horizon at Adventures by Disney, the subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company that offers river voyages around the globe. The new departures are scheduled for 2025, and are geared to the family travel market.

History, Culture, and Tulips Are Focus of New Sailings

Old World charm takes center stage in two new river cruise sailings operated by Adventures by Disney, including one that features the cities and villages of Holland and Belgium, and another that explores the region’s world-renowned tulip gardens.

All voyages are seven nights and will be held aboard a ship chartered from AmaWaterways, a highly-regarded, luxury-level river cruise operator. Adventures by Disney and AmaWaterways have partnered to offer river cruises for more than 15 years.

Adventure Guides, all trained by Disney, will accompany each departure, providing high-level customer service and informative storytelling about each destination.

Four departures are offered on the “Discovering Holland and Belgium Tour,” all roundtrip from Amsterdam on June 28, July 26, September 6, and December 20, 2025. Cruisers will visit Utrecht, Rotterdam, Kinderdijk, and Gouda, Netherlands, and Bruges, Ghent, Brussels, and Antwerp, Belgium.

Activities onshore will feature tours of attractions such as the Utrecht Museum Speelklok and Castle de Haar. Cruisers also will enjoy seeing the region’s iconic windmills, some of which date from the 1700s, museums featuring the Dutch masters’ art and architecture, and viewing the Royal Delft pottery that helped to make the region famous.

Photo Courtesy: Adventures by Disney

Active excursions will include bike riding and walking tours. One of the departures will be limited to adults only. The “Tulip Tour” has just one departure, on April 13, 2025, in the prime blooming season.

After the departure from Amsterdam, the itinerary includes Ghent and Antwerp, Belgium, plus Hoorn, Middelburg, Rotterdam, Kinderdijk, and Schoonhoven, Netherlands.

Highlighted shore excursions include visits to the renowned Keukenhof gardens, with its 7 million flowering bulbs, the vast tulip farms of Hoorn, and the Floralia Flower Show, the popular flower exhibition held annually in Brussels, Belgium.

Itineraries to Open For Bookings in Mid-January

Sales for all of the new itinerary departures will open on January 16, 2024, for previous Adventures by Disney Guests who have traveled on three or more Adventures; January 17 for all previous Adventures by Disney guests; January 18 for Disney Vacation Club Members, Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club Members, and Golden Oak Members; and January 19 for the general public.

Adventures by Disney has not disclosed the name of the ship it will charter for the new itineraries; AmaWaterways operates a fleet of more than two dozen ships.

Cruisers who wish to sail aboard a Disney river voyage sooner, in 2024, have a choice of 22 cruise itineraries in Europe, offered on the Rhine, Danube, and Seine rivers. A Rhine River cruise departing on August 1, 2024 from Basel, Switzerland, and concluding in Amsterdam, visits popular destinations such as Strasbourg, France; and Rudesheim and Cologne, Germany.

Adventures by Disney is a separate unit from Disney Cruise Line, which operates a fleet of five ocean-going ships. A sixth, Disney Treasure, is under construction in Germany and due to launch in December 2024.