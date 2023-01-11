Adventures by Disney Unveils 2024 River Cruises

Adventures by Disney, a unit of Disney that operates guided land and sea family and group travel vacations, revealed details of its 2024 European river cruises in partnership with Ama Waterways. The cruise roster includes the company’s first New Year’s holiday river cruise on the Danube.

22 Cruise Options in Europe Next Year

In 2024 Adventures by Disney will offer 22 river cruises in Europe, with sailings on the Rhine, Danube and Seine rivers. The company uses chartered ships owned by luxury river line Ama Waterways under a partnership that began in 2015.

A new itinerary, Danube River Cruise: Magical Holidays, represents the company’s first themed cruise during the New Year’s holiday, with visits to Germany, Austria and Hungary. Guests on the holiday cruise will board the ship in Munich on December 28, 2024, travel to Mondsee, Melk and Vienna, Austria, and to the holiday markets in Schonbrunn, Austria, before moving on to Hungary.

Photo Credit: Matt Stroshane / Disney Cruise Line

Bookings for the eight-day holiday cruise will open on January 20, 2023; earlier for past cruisers and Disney Vacation Club members.

Other sailings in the 2024 lineup include Oktoberfest and Christmas markets river cruises, along with food and wine-themed sailings. A team of Disney-trained Adventure Guides travels on each cruise.

The company said, “Guests become part of the story on an Adventures by Disney river cruise, and itineraries are designed for everyone in the family. The masterful narratives, knowledge of the places visited and the culture and history are brought to life by the Adventure Guides. Through these experiences, families discover real world magic in a way only Disney can do.”

European river cruise highlights include toboggan rides in Germany’s Black Forest, viewing the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, still under reconstruction from a 2019 fire, exploring Schonbrunn Palace in Austria, and viewing castles and castle ruins along the Rhine.

More Cruise Offerings From Disney

Adventures by Disney also markets expedition cruises onboard chartered Ponant ships in a partnership forged with the luxury expedition line in 2021.

Sister brand Disney Cruise Line operates five ocean-going ships, Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder and its newest vessel, Disney Wish, which launched in June 2022 and is home-ported in Port Canaveral, Florida. Two more ships are scheduled to join the fleet: Disney Treasure in 2024 and an unnamed ship slated for a 2025 launch.