Disney Releases New Construction Photos of Private Cruise Destination

Disney Cruise Line has released a tantalizing trio of photos from the ongoing construction of Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, the new private destination the cruise line is developing on the south end of Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas.

These insider looks – the second set of photos Disney has released of the new destination – offer a glimpse of the colorful architecture and thoughtful design of the 700-acre destination, which is embracing Bahamian inspiration and culture to offer an authentic experience for all visitors.

At first glance, the smooth shapes of rooflines and rounded angles evoke a connection to nature and mimic the look of natural seashells, bringing guests closer to the water and marine habitat in a soothing and peaceful way. At the same time, bright colors and murals on other structures showcase the vibrancy of the Bahamas through the work of local artists.

Sneak Peek at Disney Cruise Lines Lookout Cay

Closer examination of the teaser photos shows broad, graceful boardwalks, abundant native plants, and wide sandy spaces drawing closer and closer to completion and welcoming guests.

Worth Reading: Disney Cruise Ships – Newest to Oldest

Brilliantly colored cabanas at Serenity Bay feature tropical hues, expansive shade, and immediate beach access, with wood walkways carefully positioned over the dunes to ensure everyone can reach the water without damage to the nearby habitat. Each cabana also features broad windows for uninterrupted views when relaxing in the climate-controlled interior.

A great deal is still to come as final details are put on Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, now just weeks from welcoming its first guests in June 2024.

Disney’s Under Construction Private Destination

Mabrika Cove will be the entry point for the destination and visitors’ first welcome to the unique development. Traditional dancing and music at the Goombay Cultural Center will offer unique Bahamian experiences, and the cruise line has partnered with local artists, historians, and cultural ambassadors to ensure an authentic vibe at all parts of Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Disney Cruise Line is expected to continue to tease details of the new destination in the weeks leading up to its grand opening. Just days ago, a big reveal was made of new outfits for Mickey, Minnie, and other Disney friends for their adventures at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Each new outfit shows tropical colors and traditional Junkanoo influences perfect for the Bahamian destination.

Disney’s Under Construction Private Destination

Visiting Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

The new development was first announced in 2019 as Disney Cruise Line’s second private destination in the Bahamas, following the tremendous popularity of Castaway Cay. The opening was first anticipated to be in late 2022 or early 2023, but the pandemic disruption altered that timeline significantly.

Now, however, the new getaway spot is just weeks from completion and slated to welcome the first guests from Disney Fantasy on a unique double-visit itinerary. The ship will depart Port Canaveral on June 8, 2024 for a 7-night sailing that will visit Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point twice, as the first and last port stops on the cruise. In between, the ship will visit Nassau as well as Castaway Cay.

Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Rescue (Photo Credit: Dennis MacDonald)

Disney Magic and Disney Dream will also offer visits to Lookout Cay, with both ships sailing from Fort Lauderdale. Disney Magic will be homeported from Port Everglades beginning on May 9, after finishing departures from San Juan, while Disney Dream will homeport from Port Everglades from November 2, after finishing her European summer season.

Read Also: Disney’s Castaway Cay – What You Need to Know

It should be noted that while Disney Wish sails from Port Canaveral with 3- and 4-night Bahamas cruises, she does not currently offer any itineraries featuring Lookout Cay but does visit Castaway Cay on each departure.

Likewise, when Disney Treasure – sister ship to Disney Wish – debuts from Port Canaveral in December, she will also not be visiting Lookout Cay but features Castaway Cay on both Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries.