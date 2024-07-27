Disney Treasure’s Stern Gets Special Finishing Touch

No Disney cruise ship would be complete without a beloved animated character adorning the ship’s stern. Each ship in the fleet features its own character to add some Disney magic to the look of the classically designed vessels.

Just to name a few examples, Disney Dream features Sorcerer Mickey with his brooms from “Fantasia,” Disney Fantasy is home to Dumbo and Timothy Q. Mouse, and Disney Wish features Rapunzel and Pascal from “Tangled.”

About a year ago, Peter Pan and Captain Hook were announced as the characters who would take that honored spot at the front of the 144,000-gross ton ship.

But as of July 25, 2024, the dynamic duo are officially in position on the 4,000-guest ship.

The pair were chosen to help reinforce the ship’s theme of adventure – and you don’t get much more adventurous than the leader of the lost boys and a Neverland pirate!

The characters have already undertaken a long voyage to join the soon-to-be-completed Wish-class ship – and will continue to keep a careful eye out to protect the young vessel at sea once she enters service at the end of the year.

They were originally built in California – home to the original Disneyland Resort and a hub for Disney Imagineering – before being transported to the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Germany, where they were carefully hoisted into the air by cranes and securely bolted into place.

The first photos show Peter Pan happily touching up the ship’s stern with yellow paint – the same color as pixie dust – with Captain Hook angrily shaking his hook at his long-time rival.

And to say the figures are quite large is an understatement. Just to give a little bit of an idea, Peter Pan is over 9 feet tall and wears a size 36.5 shoe!

Disney Cruise Line Enjoys Wave Of Growth

With the finishing touches being completed on Disney Treasure, it’s a clear sign that the cruise ship has likely surpassed the bulk of construction and is well on its way to entering service in December.

In the coming weeks to months, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear news of Disney’s second LNG-powered ship meeting some major milestones.

Up next will most likely be the new ship’s official float out ceremony, which is a special occasion where the ship leaves dry dock and officially touches the ocean for the first time.

Once the float out is complete, the next DCL vessel will undergo her sea trials to guarantee she is fit to carry passengers, officially be handed over to the cruise line, and will be joined by approximately 1,555 crew members closer to her maiden voyage.

Read Also: How Long Does It Take to Build a Cruise Ship?

Disney Treasure at Meyer Werft (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

But even once Disney Treasure begins operating revenue sailings – starting with a 7-night Eastern Caribbean inaugural sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida on December 21, 2024 – Disney will still have three additions to the fleet in various stages of construction.

In March of 2024, Disney Treasure actually floated a bit early within the famous German shipyard to make room for its sister-ship, Disney Destiny, in the dry dock.

Disney Destiny – the third Wish-class ship – will enter service one year after her older sister, in December of 2025.

While less announcements have been made so far about the “heroes and villains” themed ship, DCL will be hosting a virtual three-day event beginning on July 30, 2024, to formally debut its next domestic ship.

As the family-friendly cruise line expands internationally, it also has its largest ever cruise ship in the works – named Disney Adventure – which will debut in Singapore in 2025.

Built with the Asian cruise market in mind, this 6,700-passenger mega-ship has been advertised as both “a journey and a destination” at once.

Earlier this month, on July 9, 2024, DCL announced that an additional Wish-class cruise ship would be built for the Japanese market in partnership with the Tokyo-based Oriental Land Company.

The currently unnamed vessel is expected to debut in 2029 with classic Disney Cruise Line amenities as well as new experiences and modifications geared to Japanese guests.