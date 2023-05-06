Disney Cruise Ship Debuts New Experiences and Enhancements

Disney Magic is now showcasing brand new entertainment options based on recent popular Disney movies, as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” and Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” are coming to life on the high seas.

The new entertainment productions, as well as upgrades to the ship’s concierge accommodations, were introduced during Disney Magic’s recent drydock.

Newest Entertainment for the Oldest Disney Ship

Disney Magic is the oldest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, having entered service in 1998. Now, the ship is looking better than ever after a 3-week dry dock refurbishment in Freeport, The Bahamas, which has included the addition of brand new and exclusive entertainment options.

The new entertainment comes from two fan-favorite films – “Encanto” and “Soul” – and each brings new vibrancy to the ship and new experiences to eager guests.

“An Encanto Celebration” is an all-new immersive experience with the Madrigal family, designed to engage families through music, crafts, and storytelling. Photo opportunities with popular characters, sing-alongs of the movie’s hit songs, and butterfly and flower crafts inspired by the film are all part of the activities lineup.

Disney Magic Encanto

During the show, Disney Cruise Line guests can also indulge in a true taste of the magic with “Encanto”-inspired mocktails, local Colombian beers, and unique cocktails.

Meanwhile, the new Soul Cat Lounge on Deck 3 designed to look like the Half Note Lounge, Joe Gardner’s favorite music spot from the popular 2020 film “Soul” with classic jazz club vibes. Live music will fill the lounge, while wood accents, leather seating, and record label décor make the space a rich musical feast for the eyes as well as the ears.

To match the big-city experience of the lounge, table-side Manhattans are served as well as martinis and cocktails made with New York spirits.

Enhanced Concierge Retreat

In addition to the new entertainment, concierge spaces aboard Disney Magic have received new enhancements and refreshment during the extensive dry dock.

The concierge lounge was expanded and now features a sophisticated new theme with tropical vibes reminiscent of “Moana” along with shaded outdoor seating for true oceanside relaxation.

All concierge suites have also been completely refurbished with fresh fixtures, furniture, and artwork, further elevating the premium experience for concierge guests to make the most magical of memories onboard.

Technical Upgrades

Finally, Disney Magic also received some critical technical upgrades during the dry dock, most notably the installation of shore power technology to help the cruise line maintain its dedication toward environmental sustainability.

Now, Disney Magic can utilize shore power at applicable ports of call, overall reducing emissions and lowering the ship’s environmental impact.

Disney Magic

Other typical dry dock maintenance was also performed on the ship, including routine painting, deep cleaning, and other minor refreshments.

Disney Magic‘s current sailing, an 8-night Southern Caribbean sailing from San Juan, is the ship’s first itinerary as it returns to service after the dry dock.

The ship will offer several sailings from San Juan before heading to Miami near the end of May, where it will remain homeported through early October, offering 3- and 4-night Bahamas cruises.

On October 5, 2023, Disney Magic will depart on a 14-night one-way repositioning cruise to San Diego, where it will begin offering 3- and 4-night Baja Mexico sailings. In the following months, the ship will be positioned for short deployments from both Galveston and New Orleans, before moving to Fort Lauderdale from May 2024.