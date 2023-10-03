Carnival Cruise Line Increasing Drink Package Pricing

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to booked guests and travel agents to notify them of an upcoming increase in the price of the popular Cheers! all-included beverage package.

Guests have just a few days to lock in savings at the current rate before the price increase takes effect on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Drink Package Price Increasing

The Cheers! Beverage Program for Carnival Cruise Line will be increasing by $10 (USD) per person, per day for short cruises of 3, 4, or 5 nights as of October 8, 2023. The increase is effective for all cruise departure dates from December 1, 2023 and later.

This will make the total price of Cheers! $69.95 per person, per day when purchased before sailing. Onboard, the price will be $74.95 per person, per day.

The previous pricing of $59.95 per person, per day ($64.95 when purchased onboard) will remain in effect through Saturday, October 7, giving booked guests the opportunity to make their purchases right away and lock in the lower rate before their sailing.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

All prices do not include the 18% service charge that will be added upon checking out with the package purchase.

Cruises departing prior to December 1 are not impacted by the price increase, and there is no price change at this time for sailings of six nights or longer, regardless of departure date.

Similarly, there is no price change for the Bottomless Bubbles drink package at this time, which includes all-you-can-drink soda and juice for $9.50 per adult per day, and $6.95 per child per day.

There are no additional changes to the package, such as the number of permitted drinks, excluded beverages, or where drinks in the Cheers! package may be served.

Why No Increase on Longer Sailings?

Carnival guests enjoying longer sailings do not have any pricing changes for Cheers! at the moment, but why? It is possible that the cruise line is considering overall beverage consumption volume with regards to the pricing changes, and many travelers indulge more heavily in the first few days of a sailing, but taper off later in the cruise.

On longer sailings, then, the overall drinks consumed compared to package pricing would balance out in successive days, but on short cruises the costs may be higher with more guests reaching the 15 drinks-per-day limit of the Cheers! package.

It is also possible that the increase in cost is a subtle attempt to help curb excess consumption on shorter sailings, which are often referred to as “booze cruises” for the excess drinking that can lead to poor behavior and rowdiness onboard.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

This increase may also be a test for overall pricing, and if successful, may lead to similar price increases for the Cheers! package on longer Carnival cruises.

The last price increase for Cheers! was in mid-2022, when the rates were raised to the current level. In early 2022, Cheers! was $51.95 per person per day when purchased before sailing, and $56.95 when purchased onboard. With the upcoming price increase, Cheers! will have increased by more than 30% in under two years.

About Cheers!

The Cheers! Beverage Program is Carnival Cruise Line’s all-inclusive drinks package. Guests are limited to 15 alcoholic drinks per day, but can indulge in all the sodas and other applicable non-alcoholic drinks they wish with the package purchase.

The non-transferrable package must be purchased for the entire length of a cruise and is not available on a per-diem basis. Also, if one guest purchases the program, all travelers age 21 and older in the same stateroom must also purchase the package. This is a deterrent to sharing packages, which is not permitted.

The cruise line does have procedures to monitor alcohol consumption and bartenders can refuse to serve guests who appear to be intoxicated, even if they have not reached the 15-drink limit of the Cheers! package.

Bottles of wine or champagne are not included in the package, nor are any drinks with price higher than $20 or any beverage seminars or classes, such as mixology classes. Drinks in souvenir glasses, room service beverages, shared drinks such as pitchers or buckets, or drinks while off the ship – including in Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays – are likewise excluded from the package.

Terms and conditions of all drinks packages, including Cheers! pricing, are subject to change at any time.