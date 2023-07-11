Disney Cruise Line Introduces Price Hike That Adults Won’t Like

Disney Cruise Line has discreetly updated their pricing for adult specialty dining at select restaurants across their fleet, effective immediately.

New dining reservations at Palo, Palo Steakhouse, Remy, and Enchanté will reflect the adjusted prices. This increase is notable as it’s the second time within the year that Disney Cruise Line has bumped up their onboard fees.

During what is the cruise line’s 25th anniversary year, Disney also increased pricing for a different adult activity, the various wine and liquor tastings the cruise line offers. This comes in addition to a gratuity increase that the cruise line introduced in July 2022.

Specialty Dining Experience at a Premium

Disney Cruise Line has introduced a price hike for four specialty restaurants onboard Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Wish.

The price increase, effective immediately, was unannounced. Guests with existing reservations for the restaurants in question will remain at the old pricing, while new reservations will include the increase.

Disney Wish – Palo Steakhouse

Dinner at Palo, a northern Italian-inspired dining venue aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy, and the Palo Steakhouse, an Italian and steakhouse fusion available aboard the Disney Wish, have seen a modest price hike of $5. The popular Palo Brunch continues to be available at its previous rate of $45.

High-end French cuisine establishment Remy has undergone a more significant increase. Known for its sophisticated menus and superior service, the base dinner price has increased by $10, putting the new price at $135.

Disney Wish Dining

The same counts for Enchanté found onboard Disney Wish. The price for dinner has been increased by $10 to $135. Enchanté offers guests a romantic, French-inspired gourmet experience.

The menu, by three Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement, features high-quality, seasonal ingredients to ensure an exceptional dining experience. The meal is accompanied by a carefully chosen wine list and first-class service. Additionally, guests can enjoy a lavish Champagne brunch or a delectable 5-course dessert menu as part of their experience at Enchanté.

A Trend of Price Increases

This latest development follows similar price increases by Disney Cruise Line. Just a few months ago, the company raised the prices for their onboard tasting seminars, with some classes seeing an increase of up to 40%. Tastings such as Cognac, Martini, Stem-to-Stern Wine, and Mojito & Caipirinha have doubled in price since April 2022.

Disney Magic Cruise Ship

A year ago, on July 12, 2022, Disney Cruise Line also raised gratuities across its entire fleet. This move increased the gratuity rate by $1 per guest per day.

Consequently, the gratuity rate is $14.50 for most rooms and $15.50 for concierge staterooms and suites. However, this now includes the stateroom assistant host in the automatic or pre-paid gratuities.

Disney Cruise Line Marks 25 Years of Maritime Magic

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Disney Cruise Line has a summer season of Silver Anniversary festivities through September 2023 on select cruises.

Guests aboard these cruises can expect various special features, including unique anniversary costumes for Mickey and Minnie and an exclusive anniversary toast led by the ship’s captain and cruise director.

The celebrations also introduce a new fireworks display specifically designed for the 25th anniversary. The fireworks will be available on select cruises only.

Disney Magic is currently sailing to the Bahamas and the Caribbean from Miami; Disney Wonder is operating Alaskan cruises from Vancouver, Canada; Disney Dream is cruising the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and the Greek Isles; and Disney Fantasy is sailing around the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Lastly, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the 5,555-guest Disney Wish, offers cruises to Nassau and Castaway Cay from Port Canaveral.