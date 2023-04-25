First Look at Disney Cruise Line Anniversary Treats for Passengers

Disney Cruise Line is marking its 25th anniversary this year with a sugary collection of new desserts sure to tempt cruisers with a sweet tooth, along with a special adult beverage and a few other anniversary-inspired novelties.

The cruise line, which launched operations in 1998, has five ships sailing and two more on the way.

Sweet Treats to be Offered May to September

Cruisers sailing aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship from May to September will likely be hard-pressed to keep from indulging in one of several bakery concoctions designed with a celebratory flair in honor of the line’s 25th anniversary year.

To mark the cruise line’s Silver Anniversary at Sea festivities, Disney Cruise Line’s pastry chefs and mixologists have come up with a slew of flavorful goodies including a hallmark 25th Disney Cruise Line Cupcake. It’s a vanilla sponge cake with vanilla frosting topped with sprinkles and a 25th chocolate decoration.

Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Treats (Photo Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

Chocolate lovers will surely be drawn to the Mickey Chocolate Sphere, which also will sport the 25th decor emblem and be filled with candy. Captain Minnie gets in on the dessert action, too.

She’ll be featured on the Vanilla Crisped Rice Treat offered at the ships’ Cove Café locations. This treat shows Minnie at the ship’s helm with special décor for both her and the anniversary, since the cruise line announced earlier this month that Disney Treasure, set to debut in 2024, will feature a likeness of Minnie on the ship’s bow.

Cruisers also can enjoy the Disney Cruise Line Anniversary Chocolate Marquise, a rich chocolate truffle crème topped with the 25th chocolate décor.

Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Treats (Photo Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

Some other delights, found in the Concierge Lounge, include the Chocolate Cream Cookie, which is a chocolate cookie with dulce de leche filling and decorated with sprinkles and the Silver Anniversary at Sea logo, and the Celebration Cupcake, featuring a red velvet sponge cake with vanilla frosting, shimmering sprinkles, of course, and 25th chocolate décor.

Many desserts already on the Disney Cruise Line menu will get anniversary upgrades. For instance, the 3 Layer Carrot Cake with lemon frosting will be spruced up with 25th chocolate décor, as will the line’s classic Chocolate Soufflé, which tempts diners with double chocolate sauce, vanilla crèmeanglaise, and vanilla bean gelato.

Adult Cruisers Can Try a New Signature Cocktail

A special drink is on the horizon, too. For adults 21 and older, the line has dreamed up its signature Jubilee by the Sea cocktail, which combines 818 Blanco Tequila, Luxardo Maraschino, and fresh lemon juice with a silver dusting and a blue sugar rim. Cruisers can take home a bookmark with the drink’s recipe on it.

Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Treats (Photo Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

Cruisers who order any drink are likely to have it served with 25th anniversary coasters and napkins, adding to the festive atmosphere. Additionally, at various beverage locations onboard the ships, guests will be able to purchase special Coca-Cola bottles adorned with the Silver Anniversary at Sea logo.

Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Treats (Photo Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

Other novelty items will be featured for purchase as well, such as the Silver Anniversary at Sea Popcorn Bucket, showcasing each of the Disney Cruise Line ships, plus coffee and beer mugs with the celebratory logo.

Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Treats (Photo Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

Disney Cruise Line’s fleet includes the 2,713-guest Disney Magic, the 2,400-guest Disney Wonder, the 4,000-guest Disney Dream, the 2,500-guest Disney Fantasy, and the 5,555-guest Disney Wish. When she debuts next year Disney Treasure will accommodate 4,000 guests.

A seventh ship, scheduled to enter service sometime after Disney Treasure, is the former Global Dream, which Disney Cruise Line bought in 2022 after its owner, Genting Hong Kong, was forced into liquidation. The ship was only partially built when Disney Cruise Line bought it. The ship is currently scheduled to eventually be deployed in Singapore.