Disney Cruise Line Details Anniversary Fireworks Shows

Disney Cruise Line is making sure guests know there is plenty of extra magic onboard its summer 2023 Silver Anniversary at Sea sailings, with new details revealed about the line’s spectacular fireworks shows.

Along with the planned pyrotechnic extravaganzas, the cruise line is marking its 25th year of operations with special events, cuisine, and services through September.

Not All Cruises Will Feature Anniversary Fireworks

Disney Cruise Line has provided guests booked on select Silver Anniversary at Sea voyages in the Caribbean and Europe this summer with more details about entertainment options they can enjoy during their voyages, particularly the highly anticipated new signature anniversary fireworks displays.

In an email to booked cruisers, guests are assured that fireworks will be part of the festivities on most cruises, but will not always be the special anniversary show. While detailing its plans, Disney Cruise Line noted that all fireworks shows are weather dependent.

The line confirmed that all 3-night cruises aboard Disney Wish will offer the line’s traditional and very popular Pirate’s Night fireworks, while the ship’s 4-night cruise departing July 3 will feature two fireworks shows, one celebrating the Fourth of July holiday, plus the pirate show.

The 4-night Silver Anniversary at Sea Sailings aboard Disney Wish departing June 12 and 26, July 24, and August 7 also will include one Pirate’s Night fireworks show plus the anniversary show, and guests aboard 4-night Silver Anniversary at Sea Sailings on Disney Dream, departing Aug. 26 and 30, will see the new Silver Anniversary Fireworks at Sea presentation.

Photo Credit: Dmytro Balkhovitin / Shutterstock

The anniversary shows are set to iconic Disney music and to a new signature song created for the anniversary celebrations.

Disney Cruise Line has not detailed which shows will be offered on Europe cruises, saying only that certain itineraries would not offer any fireworks due to the speed and location of the ship.

In Alaska, Disney Wonder is substituting all fireworks shows with the line’s “Freezing the Night Away with Anna, Elsa, and Friends” deck party.

Line Plans More Celebratory Anniversary Events

Disney Cruise Line, which launched operations in 1998, has created other special events to mark the anniversary through the summer season.

“To commemorate our anniversary we invite you to partake in new offerings this summer. You will be able to meet favorite Disney characters dressed in new, shimmering outfits created just for the anniversary. Plus, you can enjoy festive décor, limited-time food and beverage and special photo opportunities,” the email states.

Guests can look forward to attending a Silver Anniversary at Sea toast with the ship’s captain and cruise director, an event that will be held one evening on each sailing and is described as a glittering event in the ships’ atriums.

Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Treats (Photo Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

A collection of new anniversary desserts sure to tempt cruisers with a sweet tooth, along with a special adult beverage and other novelties, also were announced. The hallmark dessert is a 25th Anniversary Disney Cruise Line Cupcake, a vanilla sponge cake with vanilla frosting topped with sprinkles and a 25th chocolate decoration.

Both the 4,000-guest Disney Fantasy and the 5,000-guest Disney Wish are sailing from Port Canaveral, offering Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries and Bahamas cruises, respectively. Disney Magic, with a capacity for 2,700 guests, is homeported at PortMiami, also sailing Caribbean and Bahamas cruises.

All three ships’ itineraries include calls at the line’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Farther afield, the 4,000-guest Disney Dream is sailing in Europe for the summer, while the 2,700-guest Disney Wonder is deployed to Alaska. (Alaska cruises will not have any fireworks shows, however, and some Mediterranean itineraries will not feature them.)

Photo Credit: Robert Fiebak

Along with its five ships sailing today, the cruise line has a new vessel under construction. Disney Treasure is being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, and marked its milestone keel laying in March 2023. The ship is due to enter service in 2024.