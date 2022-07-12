Disney Cruise Line Increasing Gratuities Immediately

Disney Cruise Line has slightly increased its recommended gratuity rates for select crew positions, which in total raises the gratuity rate by $1 per day, per stateroom guest.

The cruise line has also recommended an $8 per day, per stateroom guest gratuity for the Concierge Lounge team, though this is not part of any automatic or pre-paid gratuities to guests’ accounts.

Gratuity Rates Increase

The increase in gratuities brings the per passenger, per day gratuity rate aboard Disney Cruise Line ships to $14.50 (USD) for most staterooms, and $15.50 per passenger, per day for concierge staterooms and suites, which includes the stateroom assistant host in the automatic or pre-paid gratuities.

In a statement discussing the gratuity increase, Disney Cruise Line says: “Since our very first sailing, Guests have told us how much they enjoy their interactions with the crew members. Providing world-class service and creating life-long memories for our guests are among the most common comments we receive. In recognition of all that they do, we have increased our recommended gratuity guidelines for select positions.”

Photo Credit: MartinLueke / Shutterstock

Broken down, the standard gratuities cover the three levels of dining room server – head server, assistant server, and server – as well as the stateroom host that cleans and services guests’ cabins. The recommended daily gratuity for each of these positions has been increased by $.25 per passenger, per day.

These gratuity changes take effect immediately aboard all Disney ships, including Disney Wish, which will set sail on her maiden voyage with guests on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Guests booked on upcoming sailings who chose to pre-pay their gratuities at the lower rate will not have any additional charges added to their accounts, as the prior rate will be honored.

Guests who have not pre-paid gratuities will have the charges automatically added to their account during their cruise at the prevailing rate when the ship sails.

All guests can always contact Guest Services to adjust the gratuities as desired, or may offer additional gratuities to special crew members in person.

Other Cruise Lines’ Gratuity Rates

This increase is not unexpected, as Disney Cruise Line has not changed gratuity rates since January 2019. With general economic inflation over the past three years, crew members’ salaries, including their tips, do not go as far as they once did, and the new increase is similar to gratuity rate increases other cruise lines have recently instituted.

Photo Credit: Maria Maarbes / Shutterstock.com

In May 2022, Carnival Cruise Line increased per passenger gratuities by $.51 per day, for a total of $14.50 per day for standard cabins and $16.50 per day for suites.

Norwegian Cruise Line increased gratuity rates in April 2022, raising the recommended tipping guidelines to $16 per person, per day for most cabins, and $20 per person, per day for suite and the exclusive Haven staterooms. This is a $.50 and $1.50 per person, per day increase, respectively.

Other cruise lines have similar per day gratuity rates and tipping guidelines, with totals of $14.50-$17.50 per person, per day aboard Royal Caribbean ships, $14.50-$16.50 per person, per day for Princess Cruises, and $15.50-$17 per person, per day for Holland America Line.

What Is Not Included?

Aboard Disney ships, the pre-paid or automatic gratuities only include the rotational dining staff (servers) and stateroom attendants. An 18% gratuity is also added to all bar, beverage, wine, and deck service tabs, as well as spa services, at the time of those purchases.

Not included in gratuities are the serving staff members in each ship’s specialty restaurants, room service, and other individual services onboard. Guests can always offer gratuities to these team members at their own discretion.