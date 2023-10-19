Disney Cruise Line Expands Wearable Tech to Fourth Ship

Disney Cruise Line has been steadily rolling out the DisneyBand+ to its fleet, with Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Magic already equipped with the wearable technology.

Now, guests sailing aboard Disney Dream will be able to utilize the convenient wristband for sailings beginning November 20, 2023, leaving just one ship without the capability.

Disney Dream to Receive DisneyBand+ Capability

Beginning with the November 20, 2023 sailing – a 5-night “Very Merrytime” Western Caribbean sailing from Fort Lauderdale, visiting Castaway Cay and Cozumel – Disney Dream guests will have the option to use Disney Cruise Line’s wearable, rechargeable band.

The DisneyBand+ offers guests simplicity and hands-free convenience with the waterproof wristband that serves as a stateroom key, account card for onboard purchases, and access key for exclusive youth spaces such as Disney’s Oceaneer Club and Scuttle’s Cove at Castaway Cay.

The bands are not required, but do offer some benefits to Disney Cruise Line guests who purchase a band in advance of their sailing.

✨ Exciting news! ✨ DisneyBand+ is now on-sale for guests sailing on the Disney Dream starting 11/20. Enjoy more convenience and magic while onboard your cruise!



The wireless, RFID-driven technology helps smooth and speed up the port experience through cruise check-in, and even adds more magic throughout each cruise with interactive connections onboard.

The availability of the DisneyBand+ aboard Disney Dream follows the introduction of the technology first to the cruise line’s newest and largest vessel, Disney Wish, this past spring. In July 2023, Disney Fantasy became the second ship equipped for the technology, followed by Disney Magic set to debut the band’s use from October 22, 2023.

Disney Dream guests will be able to order their DisneyBand+ wristbands as early as 45 days prior to sailing, but must complete their orders no later than 11 days before departure to ensure adequate processing and delivery time. The approximate wait time for delivery is 10 business days.

Disney Dream Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: J Erick Brazzan / Shutterstock)

The bands cost $34.99 (USD) for a solid color and $44.99 for a themed design, such as favorite Disney characters, the cruise line logo, and more. Shipping costs are included in the price, and all bands come with a charger. Guests should be sure the band is fully charged prior to arriving at the cruise terminal – charges last approximately 1-3 days, depending on individual usage.

Guests who already have a DisneyBand+ from a previous cruise on a different ship can reuse their bands on Disney Dream, or can order a new design to add to their collection. At this time, DisneyBand+ orders can only be shipped to valid US addresses.

What About Disney Wonder and Future Ships?

Disney Wonder does not yet have the capability to support the DisneyBand+, but should have the technology available before the end of 2023. This will complete the rollout across the Disney Cruise Line fleet, bringing the band to thousands of Disney cruisers every week.

While no announcement has yet been made about future Disney ships and their potential connection to the DisneyBand+, it is likely that every new vessel will be equipped as they set sail. It is possible, however, that there may be initial glitches in how well the technology works onboard, though it is common for any new ship to have some early difficulties.

Disney Treasure is the next ship that will join the Disney Cruise Line fleet. The ship is already under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, and will be the first sister ship to the immensely popular Disney Wish – which is already using the DisneyBand+ technology. Disney Treasure is scheduled to debut in December 2024.

Disney Adventure, the former Global Dream ship purchased in November 2022 by Disney Cruise Line, should debut in 2025, along with another as-yet-unnamed Wish-class vessel. No announcements have been made about whether these ships may incorporate the technology from the outset.