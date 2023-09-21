Disney Cruise Line Expands Popular Feature to Third Cruise Ship

Disney Cruise Line has revealed that its wearable technology, DisneyBand+, will soon be making its way to a third ship in the fleet—Disney Magic.

This follows the introduction of the technology on the company’s newest cruise ship, Disney Wish, and the subsequent rollout on Disney Fantasy earlier in July of this year.

DisneyBand+ Comes to Disney Magic

Disney Cruise Line’s DisneyBand+ will be introduced on a third cruise ship, Disney Magic, starting October 22, 2023. The popular wearable can already be used on two ships: Disney Wish since spring 2023 and Disney Fantasy since July 2023.

While exact dates for bringing DisneyBand+ to the two other Disney Cruise Line ships, Disney Dream and Disney Wonder, are yet to be announced, Disney Cruise Line has confirmed that the technology will be available fleet-wide by the end of 2023.

Photo: Disney

In a statement on social media platform X, Disney announced: “More magic and convenience is heading your way! We’re excited to announce that DisneyBand+ is now on sale for guests sailing aboard the #DisneyMagic starting October 22nd. Eligible guests may place orders between 45 and 11 days prior to sailing.”

Initially a hit at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort under the name MagicBand+, Disney Cruise Line has modified the technology for the unique conditions of life at sea. Dubbed DisneyBand+, the waterproof wristband uses wireless RFID technology to provide a wide range of different functionalities.

Disneyband+ Functionality

DisneyBand+ wristband simplifies various aspects of the cruise experience. A quick tap of the wristband against the door sensor unlocks guests’ staterooms.

For those looking to make onboard purchases—be it snacks, souvenirs, or beverages—the wristband allows for quick and convenient transactions directly charged to the stateroom accounts.

Children can also use Disneyband+; those aged three and up can use DisneyBand+ to access kids’ clubs onboard, such as Disney’s Oceaneer Club and Scuttle’s Cove at Castaway Cay.

Photo: Disney

And, while Disney Cruise Line has been somewhat vague on what they term as “enchanting surprises,” they encourage everyone to stay alert for extra magical moments that may be tied to wearing the DisneyBand+.

Adapted to be “adventure-proof,” the wristband is functional even during water-based activities, such as swimming or snorkeling at Castaway Cay. The band is priced at $35 for a solid color and $45 for themed designs, with discounts available for early purchases.

It should be noted that while it adds to onboard convenience, it doesn’t replace the need for traditional “Key to the World” cards for embarking and disembarking at ports.

Compatibility and Current Routes

The Disneyband+ will be available onboard Disney Magic starting October 22, 2023. Currently, the 83,338 gross tons, 3,325-passenger cruise ship is sailing short cruises out of Miami, Florida, to Castaway Cay, Nassau, and Grand Cayman.

On October 5, the ship will be repositioning to the West Coast, sailing from Miami, Florida, to Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Cartagena, Colombia; a transit through the Panama Canal; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; and arriving in its homeport for the winter, San Diego, California, on October 19.

This means that the first cruise that Disneyband+ will be available will be the four-night ‘Halloween On The High Seas’ cruise, which will visit Catalina Island, California, and Ensenada, Mexico.