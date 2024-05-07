‘Halloween On the High Seas’ Will Return To Disney Cruise Line

This fall, the Disney Cruise Line fleet will be getting a spooky makeover to celebrate the spirit of the season.

As part of Disney’s “Halfway to Halloween” celebration, which kicked off on Monday, May 6, 2024, Disney Cruise Line announced that its “Halloween On the High Seas” themed cruises will officially be returning for 2024.

Throughout September and October, the cruise line is offering select sailings that are all about celebrating Halloween in a fun, family friendly way – with plenty of treats and no tricks!

The celebration will include visits from members of the Fab Five in spooky attire, as well as special appearances from rare characters like Cinderella’s wicked stepmother and stepsisters and the Sanderson Sisters, who starred in Hocus Pocus in 1993. This year, the characters are also getting new and improved Halloween costumes.

Disney Cruise Line Halloween (Photo Credit: Disney Parks)

“Mickey and Minnie are both dapper and spooky in their new, batty ensembles. Never to be outdone, Donald has put together a gentleman spider costume sure to impress Daisy Duck. All of his spidery legs are ready to boogie!,” wrote Katie Martin, public relations manager at Disney Cruise Line.

This year’s festivities will also feature the return of Mickey’s Mouse-querade, a special “scare-a-bration” where everyone is invited to dress up and party with their favorite Disney pals, and a night of trick-or-treating at sea.

There will also be additional Halloween activities, such as themed crafts and movie screenings, and a plethora of Halloween-inspired drinks, desserts, and snacks for guests of all ages to indulge their sweet tooth.

Disney’s fleet will also be decorated from top to bottom, with pumpkin trees in the atrium, overlays on the porthole windows, festive lights and garlands, and classic Halloween music filling the air.

Disney’s “Halloween On The High Seas” Itineraries

Throughout September and October of 2024, there will be 35 different sailings across Disney Wish, Disney Magic, and Disney Fantasy that will be part of the “Halloween On the High Seas” celebration. The itineraries range from one to seven nights.

Disney Cruise Line Ship (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock)

Disney Magic will kick off the festivities with a 4-night Bahamian cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which embarks on September 9, 2024. Throughout the sailing, Disney’s first cruise ship will call on Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, the cruise line’s new private destination that will open this summer.

On select dates throughout September and October, Disney Wish will offer 3 and 4-night Bahamas cruises round-trip from Port Canaveral, Florida. On all itineraries, the 5,555-guest ship will visit Nassau and Castaway Cay, Disney’s first private destination in the Bahamas.

Disney Fantasy, which joined the fleet in 2012, will offer a 7-night Eastern Caribbean Cruise that includes Halloween itself. The sailing, which will embark from Port Canaveral, Florida, on October 26, 2024, will call on Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Castaway Cay.

After Halloween passes, the Disney fleet will undergo another makeover to transition to “Very Merrytime” in early November, the cruise line’s Christmas celebration at sea.