Deployment Changed for MSC Splendida Cruise Ship

MSC Cruises has changed the deployment of MSC Splendida, announcing that the ship will spend winter 2024-25 in South America rather than in Asia, as previously planned.

The cruise line on July 30, 2024 unveiled a 7-night itinerary the 137,936-gross ton ship will sail roundtrip from Santos, Brazil, between December 13, 2024 and March 21, 2025.

Port calls are scheduled at Balneário Camboriú and Itajaí, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Punta Del Este, Uruguay. Guests have the option of embarking the ship in Itajaí rather than Santos. Bookings of the ship’s new itineraries will open for sale on August 1, 2024.

MSC Splendida will become the line’s sixth ship deployed to South America for the season, substantially increasing its capacity in the region. With 1,637 staterooms, the ship can accommodate 3,300 guests in double occupancy and up to 4,363 will all berths occupied.

Other MSC Cruises’ ships deployed to South America include the 2,620-guest MSC Armonia, the 4,842-guest MSC Grandiosa, MSC Orchestra and MSC Poesia, both accommodating 2,550 guests, and the 4,132-guest MSC Seaview.

All told, cruisers can select from some 120 MSC Cruises’ voyages departing from multiple Brazilian ports during the winter season, including Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Maceió, Itajaí, and Paranaguá,

“We are committed to providing our guests with even more opportunities for unforgettable holidays and the arrival of MSC Splendida, our sixth ship for the 2024/2025 season, in December represents exactly that,” said Adrian Ursilli, Managing Director of MSC Cruises in Brazil.

“We are offering Brazilian guests the best in gastronomy, entertainment, diverse leisure and relaxation options, as well as extremely comfortable accommodations, all in a single voyage on different itineraries, departing from Brazil,” added Ursilli.

MSC Splendida is a Fantasia-class ship that entered service in 2008. The ship currently is sailing in the Mediterranean on a series of 9-day itineraries between Trieste and Bari, Italy, and Istanbul.

Ship Was Slated to Sail Voyages From China

MSC Cruises in March 2024 had announced that MSC Splendida would join MSC Bellissima in Asia, sailing from Shanghai, China. MSC Splendida was scheduled to operate from Shenzhen and Xiamen, China, between December 2024 and April 2025. MSC Cruises offered no specific reason for the deployment change.

Read Also: Why Are MSC Cruises So Cheap?

The 4,500-guest MSC Bellissima began sailing from China in March 2024, making her the first international cruise ship to operate from mainland China in the post-pandemic era. The cruise line deployed the ship to China after a series of voyages from Japan.

MSC Splendida Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock)

MSC Bellissima is slated to remain in China at least through March 2025, and recently was named Asia’s Best Cruise Ship during an Asia Cruise Forum held in Jeju, South Korea.

Guests sailing aboard MSC Splendida have several dining options, including two main dining rooms, La Reggia and Villa Verde. Light fare is offered at La Piazetta, and the Sports Bar serves up burgers and hot dogs. The main buffet, Bora Bora, is located on Deck 14, nearby the ship’s popular Aqua Park.

Specialty dining venues include Santa Fe Tex Mex and an ice cream venue called Bar del Riccio.

The ship also offers the line’s luxury level MSC Yacht Club, the exclusive ship-within-a ship area that provides a variety of suite accommodations and high-end amenities such as butler and concierge services, private lounge, pool, sundeck, and dining areas; premium beverages; WiFi packages, and more.