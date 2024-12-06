Delicious Treats Planned for Carnival’s Christmas Menu

Holiday meals are always filled with delicious treats and once-a-year dishes, and Carnival Cruise Line’s Christmas Gala Dinner is no different.

The special holiday menu includes a variety of seasonal dishes that evoke traditional tastes and elevated favorites, as well as classic Carnival dishes for those who have different preferences.

For appetizers, the special featured Christmas starter is a luxurious baked brie with cranberry-pecan crumble and fig and olive crostini. Other options include a short rib and yam croquette with pear and mustard relish and a pimento aioli, deviled eggs with candied bacon, and a roasted pumpkin soup with brown butter and thyme.

If cruisers prefer more classic appetizers, both the BLT wedge salad and the Caesar salad will be available, as well as shrimp cocktail and other options.

Three special Christmas entrees are on offer for the dinner menu, starting with the classic holiday roasted tom turkey with sage stuffing, sweet potato casserole, giblet gravy, and cranberry relish.

If passengers had their fill of turkey on the Thanksgiving menu (whether they set sail with Carnival or enjoyed the holiday at home), they can opt for honey glazed ham with herbed potatoes, roasted carrots, asparagus, candied pineapple, and raisin sauce.

A delicious vegetarian entree is also available – cauliflower and gruyere cheese souffle, served with asparagus and mushroom beurre blanc, Brussels sprouts, and glazed pecans.

Of course, Carnival’s classic entrees are tasty enough for any holiday meal as well, and several favorite options are part of the Christmas Gala Dinner menu.

Oven-baked salmon with lemon risotto and skillet vegetables, ricotta ravioli with aged parmesan, grilled black tiger jumbo shrimp with fava bean and pea stew, and flame-grilled striploin steak with green beans almondine are just a few of the available entrees.

As with every night on a Carnival ship, guests can also order the popular Steakhouse Selections – broiled filet mignon, grilled lamb chops, a New York strip steak, or surf & turf with a lobster tail – for the standard $23 surcharge. An 18% gratuity service charge is also added to all Steakhouse Selection orders.

Desserts are the crown jewels of the holiday season, and Carnival’s Christmas menu does not disappoint. The featured dessert is a stunning eggnog cheesecake, served with raspberry cremeux, spiced cream, and mint “snow” for nostalgic effect.

Several other desserts also feature outstanding seasonal tastes. The classic bourbon pecan pie is garnished with creme Chantilly and whiskey caviar, while the buche de noel is a low-calorie option without any added sugar, featuring coffee anglaise and honey oat crumble.

Carnival Cruise Line Christmas Dinner Menu

Of course, guests will still be able to finish their holiday meal with the iconic Carnival chocolate melting cake, fresh tropical fruit, or the savory cheese plate. And as it’s Christmas, why not order more than one dessert? There’s no reason to have just one – it’s the holidays!

Travelers should also know that if they have food allergies or sensitivities, different menu items can be prepared in a way that is safe and still seasonally delicious.

“We would be able to prepare everything that you need without you having to worry about your allergies,” John Heald, Carnival’s Brand Ambassador, confirmed. “We are always ready to do that.”

Guests should inform their dining room team about any allergies on the first night of the cruise, and they will make notes to ensure a delicious dining experience without any complications. In the case of more severe dietary concerns, contacting the special needs team before sailing will help prevent mishaps.

More Christmas Treats Onboard

While the Christmas Gala Dinner menu will be the highlight of seasonal dining for many cruisers, there are sure to be other treats available as well.

Many of the same dishes will be offered at the Lido Marketplace buffet for guests who prefer a more casual, at-your-leisure dining experience.

Additional cookies, cakes, and other treats with seasonal flavors will also be on offer. Of course, guests can also take advantage of all the other food available onboard, including Guy’s Burger Joint and other free dining venues.

For late night snacks, the new expanded Lido buffet service includes pizza, sandwiches, soups, and more. Guests will never lack delicious options on a Carnival cruise!